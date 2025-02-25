The OTT platform continues to deliver a variety of amazing and unique movies and series, and this week is no exception. The new releases include a mix of drama, suspense, crime, and themes of found family, ensuring there is something for every type of streamer.

Here’s a list of Hindi and Malayalam OTT releases that will start streaming this week!

1. Ziddi Girls (Amazon Prime Video)

Ziddi Girls tells the story of 5 Gen Z girls, who are finding their way of life at Matilda House, an all-girls college in Delhi. While their supposed college life is going smoothly, a sudden problem arrives in the form of a new principal, Mrs. Bakshi. She brings a new set of rules that spark a rebellion within the girls.

This series will explore how the girls adopt a ziddi (headstrong) mindset to voice out their aspirations, freedom, thoughts and ideologies, by working together.

Release Date: February 27th

2. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season Three Part Two (Amazon MX Player)

The gates of the Aashram has opened once again and the devotees are on the edge of discovering a new saga of Baba Nirala. Despite the religious empire slowly chipping away, Baba Nirala is determined to rise above the ashes. Pammi returns, no longer the naive devotee blinded with faith and deceit. The show will explore the elaborate webs of betrayal, survival, faith and power, with Pammi refusing to bow down.

Release Date: February 27th

3. Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

Imagine a dabba (lunch box) delivery service that serves hot meals to working professionals. Now, what if that service is used to transport a secret ingredient that the police are searching for?

Ambition takes a lot of jugaad to reach to a point of survival among the hyenas. Watch and find out how the far five housewives operating the Dabba Cartel will go to protect their interests while surviving through the unyielding storm.

Release Date: February 28th

4. Love Under Construction (JioHotstar)

This heartwarming series revolves around Vinod, who returns to Kerala after working in the Gulf, to fulfil his family’s dream of building and owning a house. Amidst this ambition, Vinod needs to navigate through his relationship with Gouri. To add more to the chaos, Pappettan enters the scene, dismissing the budding relation of couple.

Will Vinod manage to overcome this chaos and fulfil his family’s dream?

Release Date: February 28th

5.Vidaamuyarchi (Netflix)

The long wait is over for Ajith Kumar’s fans!

Vidaamuyarchi will arrive on the digital screen this week, which explores a husband’s frantic search after his wife goes missing. While the husband is searching for his wife, an unknown villain creates many obstacles, creating an air of suspense.

Release Date: March 3rd

This list has everything starting from action, drama, comedy and heartfelt plot lines. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks and curate your watchlist with these OTT releases, that are packed with entertainment!

