Students and alumni of the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) have launched ‘EPIFunds Private Limited,’ India’s first student-managed start-up fund. They oversee the venture entirely, with no board-level involvement from IIM-V or its incubator.

EPIFunds enables students to secure investments from high-net-worth individuals for promising startups they identify. Through this initiative, students gain hands-on experience in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, managing the startup lifecycle, funding processes, and comprehensive business operations.

Participants handle the entire funding process, sourcing startups with support from IIM-V and IIMV FIELD, conducting due diligence, and building a network of investors for the student-managed start-up fund. They also perform tasks typically managed by angel investment firms, such as drafting term sheets and shareholder agreements.

By managing a full-fledged investment fund, IIM-V students gain a deeper understanding of professional investment operations, surpassing the experience of typical venture capital firm employees who focus on sector research or startup evaluation. This hands-on responsibility gives them a competitive edge in securing placements.

IIM-V Director, Professor M Chandrasekhar, emphasized that this initiative blends investment management fundraising, and fund management. “This initiative offers a rare opportunity for students to immerse themselves fully in the investment ecosystem, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world application,” he stated.

Recognized as one of India’s most prestigious institutes, IIM Visakhapatnam continues to set benchmarks in education and innovation. Learn more by clicking here.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city guides.