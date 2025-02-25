The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has approved plans for a health city on 7.68 acres of land near Parawada and Atchuthapuram, key industrial zones housing pharmaceutical and other industries.

The decision comes in response to frequent industrial mishaps in the region, underscoring the need for better healthcare infrastructure. A similar initiative was previously launched in Arilova, Vizag, where the government allocated land for multiple private hospitals.

Anakapalli district, home to 17 categories of highly polluting industries—including 129 pharmaceutical units, two pesticide factories, three sugar mills, an aluminium plant, and a thermal power station—has witnessed a rise in industrial accidents in recent years. With 271 red-category industries operating in the district, over 100 people have lost their lives in the past decade due to explosions, fires, toxic leaks, and other incidents.

The Health City project aims to provide immediate medical care in case of industrial accidents, reducing the need to transport victims nearly 40-50 km to Visakhapatnam city.

