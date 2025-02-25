The State government has established a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for the Visakhapatnam region, modeled after Amaravati. This authority has been formed under the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities Act (APMR&UDA), 2016, as per Government Order M S No 28. The UMTA will bring together representatives from multiple departments, with the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) serving as Chairman and the Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) acting as the convener. The authority is expected to play a key role in discussions on projects such as the Vizag Metro Rail.

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority will include high-ranking officials such as the State Finance Secretary, the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, and the heads of various municipal corporations and government agencies.

These include the Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL, the Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police, the Commissioners of GVMC, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, Yelamanchili Municipality, and Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat, as well as key officials from APSRTC, the Transport Department, the A.P. Pollution Control Board, the A.P. Metro Rail Corporation, and the Visakhapatnam Railway Division of South Coast Railway Zone. Additionally, three academic experts from Andhra University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies will be special invitees.

Meetings will be convened as needed at the VMRDA chambers in Siripuram, with the current VMRDA Commissioner, Viswanathan, serving as the convener.

