The Tamil industry has given some of the most-anticipated releases this year. With Amaran all set to make its OTT debut this week, fans are going gaga for more Tamil content. If you are someone who feels the same way, here are some new and unmissable Tamil OTT releases this year to start watching this week:

1. Amaran

Amaran is one of the most awaited new OTT releases this December, set in the backdrop of the 2014 Qazipathri operation in Shopian. It follows the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, told by his resilient wife Indhu Rebecca, while she is going to collect her husband’s Ashok Chakra Award.

Release Date: December 5

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Kanguva

The story of a tribal warrior who struggles to save his people 1,000 years ago somehow gets connected to a police officer’s dangerous mission in the present age.

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Parachute

Shanmugam is a gas cylinder delivery agent who, despite earning less, sends his children to a posh school. However, his life takes a drastic turn when his children, Varun and Rudra go missing.

Release Date: Streaming now

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Brother

Brother is a Tamil-language comedy-drama that revolves around the story of a man who finds it difficult to adjust to his sister and her in-laws after moving in with them.

Release Date: Streaming now

OTT Platform: ZEE5

5. Bloody Beggar

Kavi is a witty beggar who spends his day fooling people by acting like a blind, disabled and sometimes limbless person. However, when an unexpected opportunity for a luxurious life comes his way, he soon faces a dangerous side of society.

Release Date: Streaming now

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Uppu Puli Karam

Thippu, a celebrity tries to audition for a web series revolving around a father and son relationship. As he finds it difficult to emote, he goes on a journey to find his real father and ends up in a middle-class family situation that results in chaos and comedy.

Release Date: Streaming now

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Sorgavaasal

Sorgavaasal is a gripping Tamil crime thriller released on November 29. The film narrates the story of a common man named Parthu, who struggles to survive inside a prison that is dominated by corruption and violence.

Release Date: Coming in January

OTT Platform: Netflix

Even though a few of them are still upcoming, you can start streaming these new Tamil OTT releases from this week! Let us know which one of these perfectly caters to your December mood!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.