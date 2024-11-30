2024 has been a trendsetting year for Indian movies, especially for the South Indian industry, as more than ten films crossed the 100-crore club. Some of them even made it into the list of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024! With Kalki 2898 AD being on the top, and recent OTT releases, Amaran and Lucky Baskhar already making their way into the list – the number of movies is still growing.

So, without further delay let’s dive into the list, and know which OTT platforms are streaming these highest-grossing South Indian films of 2024.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Set in the year 2898 AD in a dystopian city, Kalki follows a mythological story of lord Vishnu’s final avatar.

Worldwide Gross: 1052.5 cr

2. The Greatest of All Time

An elite agent seeking solace retires and lives an ordinary life. However, when shadows of his past mission resurface, he is forced to reunite with his team to stop a global catastrophe.

Worldwide Gross: 460.3 cr

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Devara Part 1

This multi-lingual blockbuster follows the story of the son of a village chief who is trying to end smuggling in his village through uncanny ways.

Worldwide Gross: 443.8 cr

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Amaran

The much- anticipated OTT release of this year, Amaran made its grand debut on the streaming platform! The film follows Indhu Rebecca Varghese, who narrates the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment. As his wife, she is on her way to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, which was awarded posthumously to Mukund.

Worldwide Gross: 321.3 cr

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. HanuMan

A petty thief in a fictional village called Anjanadri gains the power of lord Hanuman and becomes a protector of the village.

Worldwide Gross: 296.5cr

OTT Platform: Zee5

6. Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan follows a story of an uncaring-for-rules police officer confronting some ruthless criminals.

Worldwide Gross: 255.8 cr

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Manjummel Boys

The narrative centres around a band of companions who set out on a daring journey to the renowned Gunaa caves.

Worldwide Gross: 241.2cr

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Gutur Karam

The narrative unfolds around the underworld king of Guntur, who finds himself entangled in love with a journalist determined to expose the city’s illicit activities.

Worldwide Gross: 184.2 cr

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. The Goat Life

Najeeb leaves his pregnant wife and family behind to live a better life in the Middle East. However, fate leads him to a harsh reality and throws him into a slave-like existence.

Worldwide Gross: 159.1 crore

OTT Platform: Netflix

10. Raayan

A simple man enters the world of crime and manipulation due to unfortunate events. Can he become a clever fox and hunt down the dreadful lions of the jungle?

Worldwide Gross: 156.1 cr

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Other movies that made it into the list of highest-grossing South Indian films of 2024 available on OTT, are Aavesham, Indian 2, Premalu, Tillu Square, Lucky Baskhar, Maharaja, Kanguva, and Aranmanai 4.

