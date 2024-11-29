November 2024 brought a wave of gripping and much-anticipated OTT releases across various genres, from intense crime dramas to heartwarming family tales. Here’s a quick look at 13 best South OTT releases of November that stand out and kept viewers on the edge of their seats!

1. Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Bhaskar is a gripping crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan. The story revolves around Baskhar, a middle-class banker whose life takes a dark turn when he gets entangled in a money laundering scheme.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Kishkinda Kaandam

Since its theatrical release in September, Kishkindha Kaandham has garnered keen positive attention with its interesting plot and star cast. The mystery follows Appu Pillai, a retired army officer living in a remote village with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Parachute

Two siblings flee from their home to escape from their parents’ fury. However, without realising it, they get lost on their way.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Vikkatakavi

As the villagers who enter Nallamalla Forest are mysteriously losing their memories, Ramakrishna, a young detective enters the forest to solve the mystery.

OTT platform: ZEE5

5. Thappinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi

This recently released Telugu movie follows four individuals whose lives are entangled in crime and desperation. As a daring heist unfolds, their personal battles and motivations clash – creating a gripping tale of survival and redemption.

OTT platform: Ahaa

6. KA

Abhinaya Vasudev, who loves reading other’s letters, works as a postman in a remote village. When the girls of village start disappearing, he tries to solve the case with a clue he found in one of his letters.

OTT platform: ETV Win

7. Andhagan

Andhagan is a Tamil remake of Bollywood critically acclaimed hit Andhadun. It follows the story of a blind pianist whose life takes an unexpected turn after he becomes entangled in a murder mystery.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Bhageera

Bhageera is a Kannada film that follows the journey of an IPS officer who takes on a vigilante role after his superiors limit his actions.

OTT platform: Netflix

9. Lineman

Natesh is an electrical lineman who faces many struggles and hardships of life. Lineman follows his journey as he deals with personal and professional challenges.

OTT platform: Ahaa

10. Deepavali Bonus

Ravi, Geetha and their son Sachin struggle to maintain their livelihood due to their financial constraints. As the Deepavali festival approaches, this family’s values and relationships are put on to the test.

OTT platform: Aha

11. Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan follows a story of an uncaring-for-rules police officer confronting some ruthless criminals.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

12. Devara: Part 1

In a village ravaged by clan battles, Vara, the shy chief’s son, seeks to bring peace and rebuild lives with his unconventional ways.

OTT platform: Netflix

13. Kanakarajyam

An ex-army man, Ramanadhan gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. On the other hand, Murali Gopy is struggling to get her daughter married. Both of them are facing the same economic issues, but have their own baggage.

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

With a range of powerful performances, intriguing plots, and unexpected twists ad heartwarming tales, these 13 South Indian OTT releases of November cater to your every mood!

Also read- Kings to revolutionaries: 7 period Telugu films on OTT that deserve all the love!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.