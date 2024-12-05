It is undeniable that the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule today has everyone excited and eager for entertainment. If you’re in the mood for a binge-fest, here are seven new OTT releases today – including one superhit movie – to make this week special!

1. Black Doves

Helen finds herself entangled in a passionate affair with a man unaware of her secret identity. When her lover becomes a target in London’s perilous underworld, Helen’s employers step in, assigning Sam to protect her from the looming danger.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. KA

Abhinaya Vasudev, a habitual reader of other people’s letters, wakes up with no memory in a high-security interrogation room. Using a hypnotic gadget, his mysterious interrogator delves into his past, uncovering a life filled with deceit and roguery.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

3. Amaran

Based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, this gripping tale honors the valiant officer of the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment. Major Mukund was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Matka

Rising through the ranks of the criminal underworld, one man becomes a pivotal figure in a sprawling, nationwide gambling syndicate.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Jentry Chau vs The Underworld

As her 16th birthday nears, a seemingly ordinary teenager rediscovers fiery powersp she long suppressed. Forced to confront literal daemons, she steps into a world she never expected to face.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Mandira

Sunny Leone takes on a unique role as a princess who returns as a spirit in this R. Yuvan-directed horror-comedy. Mandira brings a refreshing twist to Telugu cinema’s familiar genre with its engaging storyline and Leone’s captivating performance.

OTT Platform: Aha

7. Gandhi 3

Set in contemporary Punjab, Gandhi 3 explores the complex legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. Garry, a devoted follower of Gandhi, experiences a life-altering transformation when he uncovers the untold truths of Gandhi’s story, emerging as a changed individual.

OTT Platform: Chaupal

So, without further ado, cuddle up on the couch, grab a snack, and have a binge-fest this week with one of these amazing OTT releases from today. Comment below and let us know which one you like best!

