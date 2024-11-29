The deep depression, formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, intensified into a cyclone on 29 November and lay centred near Puducherry. Named Fengal, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast on 30 November between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where heavy rain is lashing several districts. Under its influence, moderate to heavy rain is likely in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rains are likely in the remaining parts of the State till 30 November.

According to a press note issued by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), low-lying parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to be inundated and wind, speeding 70 to 80 km, is likely along the coast.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, including districts of Prakasam and Nellore and the Rayalaseema districts of Tirupati, Chittoor, and Kadapa are likely to experience moderate to heavy rain in the next 48 hours under the influence of Fengal. The APSDMA has cautioned the people to be alert as there is a possibility of flash floods in some parts of the State.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued to several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry forecasting heavy rainfall till 2 December.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu