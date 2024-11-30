The effect of cyclone Fengal effect has intensified since Friday night, especially in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, which are experiencing rains and gusty winds. As the cyclone Fengal moves towards the coastal city, a few parts of Visakhapatnam are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds. Visakhapatnam itself received nearly 5mm of rain on Saturday morning. In the wake of the cyclone, Indigo Airlines has cancelled flights from Tirupati to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore.

The severe effect of the cyclone can be seen in Tirupati as the storm resulted in heavy traffic in many villages. According to IMD reports, light to moderate rainfall can be expected across northern Andhra Pradesh including the Visakhapatnam region.

Isolated places in Rayalseema and the coastal belt are likely to experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclonic storm. On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for coastal regions, urging residents to stay alert as the cyclone continues to approach. An orange alert was issued to Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Konaseema and Annamaya Districts. Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati are on red alert.

The effect of Cyclone Fengal in Visakhapatnam is likely to persist till December 2. The city is likely to experience moderate rains and 40-50 kmph windspeed for the next three days. Rough waves in the sea have already been recorded.

The storm is likely to make landfall near Puducherry between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on Saturday evening.

