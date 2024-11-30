Four persons died in the spot in a road accident at Polipalli village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on 30 November. The accident occurred when the car by which they were travelling fell aside when one of its tyres got punctured and was hit by a lorry.

The dead were identified as D Koushik, Vadde Abhinav, his wife Manimala and driver Jayesh of Srikakulam. Koushik was the friend of Abhinav. They were coming to Visakhapatnam from Srikakulam by the car of Koushik when the accident occurred. They were on their way to Visakhapatnam to appear for a bank examination when the road accident happened near Bhogapuram.

Police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the badly damaged car.

In another road accident near Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of 30 November, a car dashed against a divider. The driver of the car escaped with minor injuries in the incident. The front portion of the vehicle was damaged in the accident.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu