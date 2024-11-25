The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visakhapatnam on 29 November has been cancelled in the wake of cyclone warning to Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced it on 25 November even as the district administration was making arrangements on a big scale for a roadshow and a public meeting of the Prime Minister in Vizag where he was scheduled to launch and lay the foundation stone for a number of projects virtually.

District Collector M N Harendra Prasad even had a special meeting with people’s representatives and officials on arrangements.

Rains forecast

The depression formed over the South Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into severe depression in the next 24 hours, according to Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Under its influence, rain is likely in several parts of the State, including Visakhapatnam, on 28 and 29 November.

The other areas where rainfall is likely are Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati and Srikakulam. Wind speeding 35 to 55 km is likely along the coast on the two days.

As a result of this forecast, PM Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, fishermen in the south coastal region have been advised not to venture into sea as it will be rough. Similarly, fishermen in coastal areas in the State have been alerted, according to a note issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu