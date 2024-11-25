On 23 November 2024, the stunning Hawa Mahal on RK Beach Road opened its historic gates, welcoming families and children once again for a weekend of stories, music, and joy at the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024.

Now in its fifth edition, the festival has become a beloved tradition in the city, where kids get to meet storytellers, authors, and illustrators from around the world. This year, the event brought together 19 talented individuals from India and South Africa, hosting over 80 fun and interactive sessions that had little ones dreaming big.

One of the festival’s highlights was South African storyteller Bongiswa Kotta, who returned to Vizag after six years. “This festival is one of the best I’ve ever been a part of,” she told Yo Vizag. “The children here are so full of life, and the people are so warm and welcoming—it feels like home. Watching kids laugh, sing, and fall in love with stories is magical. I’d recommend this festival to storytellers everywhere; it’s a chance to connect with Indian culture and the wonderful people here.”

In fact, it was Bongiswa who opened the event with a story and song, that had kids out of their seats, dancing, singing, and giggling along. This successfully set the tone for a weekend filled with joy for the cheerful energy carried on through the festival. It was made even more magical by the colourful decorations that looked like they were straight out of a fairytale.

Some children attended the event as a school activity, while others were accompanied by their parents and families.

The green grounds of Hawa Mahal came alive with activity. The main stage, set in the outer courtyard, hosted open-to-all performances, while a nearby tent housed a book fair, with authors occasionally making appearances for book signings.

Scattered across the lawn were interactive games like word search puzzles and more, which kept kids engaged in creative ways. Inside the Mahal, storytelling sessions, creative writing workshops, and more were being conducted by guest speakers for educators, catering to children, parents, and teachers alike. Sessions were offered in Telugu, Hindi, and English. Meanwhile, outside the Hawa Mahal, the city buzzed with families dropping by for the event, filling every parking spot in sight!

The festival was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, who lauded the organizers for creating a platform that encourages creativity and curiosity. Speaking with Yo Vizag, he remarked, “This festival has become a part of Vizag’s tradition. It’s heartening to see kids participating as individuals and with their schools. I encourage the organizers to consider hosting such events more frequently, perhaps quarterly as well as yearly. With the rise of technology affecting reading habits, these platforms play a crucial role in reigniting children’s love for literature and sparking their imagination.”

The resounding success of the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2024 was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Lit Lantern Culture and Literature Welfare Society, who have been hosting the event for a few years now. This edition is particularly remarkable for hosting renowned names like Roopa Pai, Jeeva Raghunath, Kapil Pandey, and more! Yo Vizag had the wonderful opportunity to interact with some of these speakers, and their interviews will soon follow.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.