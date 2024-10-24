Located along the busy RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is a grand structure that speaks to the heritage and history of the city: Hawa Mahal. If walls could talk, this place’s walls would reminisce upon a time of kings and queens, of World War 2 soldiers, and even women empowerment. Here are 5 facts about Hawa Mahal that you should know:

1. A Summer Retreat for Royals

Hawa Mahal was built between 1917 and 1921 along Beach Road as a summer resort for Maharaja Ramchandra Deo of Jeypore, Odisha. The construction of the building was overseen by Muppidi Venkata Rao, the same man who has given Vizag numerous establishments including RCD Bungalow, AU TLN Sabha Hall, Andhra Medical College, Municipal Office (old), AVN College High School, East-Point Resthouse, and more. The palace served as a royal retreat and a transit stop for the Maharaja during his visits to Madras.

2. A Place of Eminent Guests

Over the years, Hawa Mahal has hosted many important figures, including India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who visited in 1961 to inaugurate “Jalusha”, the first ship built at Hindustan Shipyard. The palace also welcomed Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, during his stay in Vizag.

At one time, the grand edifice also housed elite American and British army officers of Allied powers during the Second World War, fighting the Japanese.

3. Vizag’s First Women’s College

In 1971, Hawa Mahal became home to the city’s first Women’s College, as well as a Nursing School for a time.

4. Designed for Optimum Cooling and Comfort

Built with twin octagonal towers and segmented arched windows, Hawa Mahal is designed to receive the cool natural sea breeze. The use of Burma teak and high Madras roofing helps keep the interior comfortable, while the palace’s central porch and verandahs add to its architectural charm.

The palace’s grounds once stretched much further, with marble staircases leading to the sea, before road expansion projects reduced its size.

5. A Venue for Royal Arrivals and Grand Events

In the past, the palace often witnessed grand arrivals by royalty, who brought along decorated elephants and horses. Today, Hawa Mahal remains an iconic heritage site in Visakhapatnam, frequently hosting civic events, art exhibitions, and cultural gatherings, all while overlooking the sea.

We hope these facts about Hawa Mahal gave you some insight into the history of Visakhapatnam.