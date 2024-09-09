A woman died and three others sustained injuries in an incident of a landslide due to heavy rain at Chatrapalli village in the Alluri Seetharamaraju (ASR) district after midnight on 8 September 2024. According to District Collector Dinesh Kumar, the deceased woman was identified as Korra Kumari (20). An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced for the kin of the woman.

The injured persons – Korra Pandanna, Korra Sumitra and Korra Subba Rao – were admitted to the primary health centre at Sapparla. Their condition is said to be stable. The Collector directed the health centre doctor to extend better medicare to the villagers injured due to the landslide in the ASR district.

Owing to the incidents of landslips in several parts of North Andhra due to rains, transport facility to many villages was affected. Vehicles are not being allowed on the ghat roads leading to Narsipatnam, Sileru, Vaddadi, Paderu, Araku, Anantagiri, Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli.

Meanwhile, the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal further strengthened as a severe cyclone and is moving towards Puri in Odisha and may cross the coast on 9 September evening. Under its influence, heavy rain is likely in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam, Manyam, ASR and Anakapalle.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu