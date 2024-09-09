Four people were injured, one died, and three were caught under the debris as houses collapsed due to a landslide in Chatrapalle, a tribal hamlet in the GK Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. The landslide occurred post-midnight on 8 September 2024.

Villagers reported that two days of continuous heavy rains caused the landslides in this remote area. While locals managed to rescue four individuals, efforts are still underway to find the three missing people. The villagers have appealed to authorities to expedite search and rescue operations.

However, it has been reported that the roads have been cut through due to the landslips, and there is no way for the authorities from outside to reach the hamlet.

A video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showed a resident of Chatrapalle talking about the situation, saying that one of the people trapped under the debris was a little girl. He called for authorities to help the villagers.

The rains have also disrupted traffic between Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, with the route to Lambasingi being closed.

Apart from the landslide in the ASR district, several homes in Gopalapatnam are on the verge of collapse after a minor landslip occurred in Ramakrishna Nagar, a hilly area, on September 8. Residents have been asked to evacuate, and Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu is closely monitoring the situation.

Moreover, disturbing visuals have emerged from Kothapalli Waterfalls near Paderu in Visakhapatnam, where the usually serene tourist spot has transformed into a dangerous torrent due to the heavy rains, with water crashing down with immense force.

In Visakhapatnam city, waterlogging has become a major issue, with the road underbridge at Gnanapuram being closed due to flooding. Boundary walls collapsed in Kancharapalem and the CBM compound, damaging parked vehicles and toppling electric poles. Several geddas, overflowed in areas such as HB Colony, Isukathota, and Akkayyapalem. Sanitation workers have been deployed across the city to clear debris and blocked drains.

