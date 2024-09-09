The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will lift the gates of the Meghadrigedda reservoir following heavy inflows into the water body due to rains.

In the wake of it, there is a possibility of water entering the surrounding areas, according to GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar who has been in Vijayawada for the past couple of days supervising relief measures there.

Informing it to the public about gates lift of Meghadrigedda, Additional GVMC Commissioner D V Ramana Murthy urged the people living in the surrounding colonies of the reservoir to move to rehabilitation centres set up by the corporation. Ramana Murthy further said the gates of the Thatipudi Reservoir have already been lifted and the water is likely to reach Bhimili. He appealed to the people of low-lying areas in Bhimili to reach safe places and rehabilitation centres set up nearby.

As it is likely to rain heavily for the next two days, GVMC zonal officers and engineers are constantly touring the flooded areas and taking continuous measures to protect the people in hillslope and low-lying areas. Therefore, he appealed to all the people to cooperate with the GVMC administration and move to the rehabilitation centers.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari visited several areas on 8 September and assured the people in low-lying areas of all help from the corporation.

With IMD forecasting heavy rain in the next two days, holiday was declared for schools in the district on 9 September.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu