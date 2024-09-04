The GVMC staff took up the process of demolishing the concrete structures built in the site at Bheemunipatnam near Visakhapatnam, allegedly encroached by Neha Reddy, daughter of Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, on 4 September.

According to the GVMC, the construction of the now demolished structures belonging to the daughter of Vijaya Sai Reddy was taken up in survey numbers 1516, 1517, 1519 and 1523 in violation of the CRZ rules. The GVMC took up the demolition process following a directive by the High Court. The court gave the directive after hearing the PIL filed by Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

When the GVMC served notices on Neha Reddy, she moved the High Court single bench challenging the order. However, the single bench denied stay giving a jolt to Neha Reddy. With Neha Reddy failing to get any relief from the court, the GVMC initiated action and started the demolition process.

The constructions of the now demolished structures was taken up by his daughter when Vijaya Sai Reddy was the YSRCP in charge for the North Andhra region. Murthy Yadav has made a series of allegations against the YSRCP leaders and also against some senior IAS officers, including former Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, accusing them of grabbing lands in Visakhapatnam.

Read also: GVMC launches daily Public Grievance Submission facility with 5 new counters

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu