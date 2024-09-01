On 31 August 2024, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) set up a modernized Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), through the establishment of a help desk, that can receive grievances daily. The newly upgraded daily Public Grievance Submission help desk was inaugurated at the GVMC headquarters by Commissioner P Sampath Kumar.

The Commissioner emphasized that, following state government directives, GVMC has implemented a “Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS)” at the help desk. This system is designed to address concerns related to essential services and public welfare schemes provided by the GVMC. Residents of Visakhapatnam can submit their written grievances, complaints, and suggestions every Monday between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, which will then be reviewed by senior GVMC officials in the meeting hall.

Apart from this, GVMC has established five new counters at the “Public Grievance Redressal System” to handle issues on a daily basis. These counters will operate on all working days (excluding government holidays) from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, allowing citizens to submit their written grievances, complaints, and suggestions.

The first counter is the ‘UCD Section’. It will handle matters related to social pensions, welfare schemes, housing, patta benefits, SHG bank linkages, and more.

Counter number two, the ‘Engineering Section’ addresses concerns regarding streets, roads, drains, streetlight installation/repair, water supply, parks, crematoriums, etc.

The third counter is the ‘Town Planning Section’, and it focuses on issues involving building permits, illegal/unauthorized constructions, government land, encroachments on roads and footpaths, unauthorized hoardings, advertisement boards, and more.

At the fourth counter, the ‘Revenue Section’, issues handled are related to new property tax assessments, water tax assessments, name changes/corrections in property tax, market operations, parking fees, shop and commercial complex leases, etc.

Counter number five, ‘Public Health and Other Sections’ manages issues related to street and drain cleanliness, irregular waste collection, stray animals, and other public health concerns.

How the new PGRS works:

Grievances, complaints, and suggestions submitted at the help desk will be logged into the state’s Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) website. These will be promptly forwarded to the relevant department officer for resolution, and the department will keep citizens informed about the status of their submissions. Additionally, grievances or complaints directed to the Commissioner can also be submitted at these counters.

The GVMC Commissioner urged the public to utilize this daily Public Grievance Submission facility effectively. For further information, citizens may contact the GVMC toll-free number: 1800 4250 0009.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.