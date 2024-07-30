MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced significant developments for Bheemili, during the inauguration of the newly modernized Bheemili Zonal Office on Monday. Utilizing Rs 50 lakhs from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) funds, the new office aims to streamline administrative processes and foster regional growth.

In his address, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao highlighted the government’s commitment to Bheemili’s development. He outlined special activities and plans to enhance the area’s infrastructure, including the introduction of fleet services from Bhogapuram Airport within the next two years. Additionally, a six-lane road from the city, integrated with a Metro corridor, will be established to improve transportation and make Bheemili more accessible and attractive.

MLA Rao assured that residents who might lose their homes or assets due to these developments will receive justice and compensation before any work begins. He emphasized that the government’s public rule is dedicated to fulfilling major election promises within the first 45 days of the alliance government’s tenure.

Several notable figures, including Mayor Golagani Harivenkata Kumari, Zonal Commissioner Kanaka Mahalakshmi, EE Venkateshwara Rao, AE Suman, and Corporators Ganta Appala Konda, Gadu Chinnikumari Lakshmi, Akkaramani Padma, Daulapalli Konda Babu, Korada Rajababu, Kuntu Bhukthi Ramanayadu, and Panchakarla Sandeep attended the Bheemili zonal office inauguration ceremony.

This initiative marks a significant step towards the planned modernization and development of Bheemili, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for its residents.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu