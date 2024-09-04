Disrupting rail services, several trains going to and from Visakhapatnam on 4 September 2024 have been either cancelled or diverted due to operational constraints. Here are the details:

Train Cancellations:

Train No 12740 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express scheduled to depart from Secunderabad at 10:30 pm has been cancelled.

Train No 12739 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Garibrath Express scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:40 pm has been cancelled.

Train Diversions:

Several trains have been diverted from their usual routes due to operational reasons:

Train No 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express scheduled to depart from Hyderabad will be rerouted via Pagidipalli – Nalgonda – Guntur instead of its usual route through Kazipet – Warangal – Khammam. Additionally, the train’s departure has been rescheduled, with a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes, and it will now depart from Hyderabad at 6:35 pm instead of its previously scheduled time of 5:05 pm.

Train No 12862 Mahbubnagar – Visakhapatnam SF Express will also be diverted via Pagidipalli – Nalgonda – Guntur instead of Kazipet – Warangal – Khammam.

Train No 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) – Visakhapatnam Express will follow the same diverted route via Pagidipalli – Nalgonda – Guntur.

Passengers travelling to and from Visakhapatnam must make note of these cancelled and diverted trains.

One Way Special Train

To assist passengers who may be stranded, a special one-way train, Train no 08511, has been arranged. This One Way Special from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad will depart from Vizag today at 7:50 pm and is expected to reach Secunderabad at 6:25 am the following morning.

Puja Special Trains

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has announced a number of Puja Special trains going from Visakhapatnam. This will help clear the festival rush, with Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and also the Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha Viramana coming up. Trains between Visakhapatnam and Chennai Egmore, Visakhapatnam and Kollam, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, and more have been announced. More details here.

