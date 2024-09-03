In view of the coming festivals including Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and also the Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha Viramana, East Coast Railway has announced the setting up of Puja Special trains from Visakhapatnam to cater to the rush of passengers. Here are the details:

The Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam is running 26 Puja Special trains between Visakhapatnam and Chennai Egmore.

Train no 08557 Visakhapatnam to Chennai Egmore Special will start running from 7 September 2024 to 30 November 2024. Its stoppages include Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur Junction. Meanwhile, in the return direction, train no 08558 Chennai Egmore to Visakhapatnam Special will run from 8 September to 1 December.

The train comprises one 1AC, two 2AC, four 3AC, two 3AC Economy, six sleeper, three general, one LSLRD, and one power car coaches. All are Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches.

Meanwhile, a Sabarimala Special Train has also been arranged for Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha Virmana. Also arranged by the Waltair Division, 26 trains in total will run from Visakhapatnam to Kollam and back. Train no 08539 VSKP to QLN will start running from 4 September 2024 to 27 November 2024. The returning train, train no 08540 will run from 5 September to 28 November.

Its stoppages include Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpetai, Salem, Erode, Tirppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Trihur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, and Kayankulam.

The train comprises one 1 AC coach, two 2AC coaches, four 3AC coaches, 2 3AC Economy coaches, 6 Sleeper coaches, 3 General coaches, 1 LSLRD coach, and 1 Power car, making up a total of 20 LB coaches.

Extension of train services

In addition to the above, other existing train services have been extended. Train no 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express will begin running from 4 September 2024, to 27 November 2024. The returning train no 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express will run from 5 September to 28 November. With 13 trips on each side, the train will make 26 journeys over the two-month period.

Meanwhile, Train No 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express has been extended to run for 13 trips until 25 November 2024, while the returning train, Train No 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam will run for 13 trips up until 26 November 2024.

Passengers from Visakhapatnam are encouraged to make use of these Puja Special trains.

