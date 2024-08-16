In light of security concerns, train services on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) Line will be regulated, and trains going from Visakhapatnam will be short-terminated at Dantewada. Additionally, due to equipment failure, select services on the Visakhapatnam route have been canceled.

Short-Termination of Train Services on KK Line

For security reasons, the following changes have been made to train services on the KK Line:

Train No 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express: Departing from Visakhapatnam between 15th August 2024 and 21st August 2024, this train will be short-terminated at Dantewada. It will return as Train No 18513 from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam instead of continuing to Kirandul, from 16th August 2024 to 22nd August 2024.

Train No 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special: Departing from Visakhapatnam between 15th August 2024 and 21st August 2024, this train will also be short-terminated at Dantewada. It will return as Train No 08552 from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam instead of Kirandul, from 16th August 2024 to 22nd August 2024.

Cancellations on Visakhapatnam Route

Due to the failure of Over Head Equipment (OHE) at Kaluparaghat Station Yard in the Khurda Road Division, the following train services have been canceled:

Train No 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express: Scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar on 16th August 2024, this train has been canceled.

Train No 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express: Scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam on 16th August 2024, this train has been canceled due to the unavailability of rakes.

The authorities have expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to these disruptions. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly.

