Movies have been a powerful medium of expressing the complicated and important events of history. Even though we cannot overlook the elements of fiction – the Telugu film industry has been known for creating amazing periodic dramas such as RRR, Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy. Check out the other Telugu films on OTT that are set in which are similar to these dramas.

1. Rajanna

In a small village in the Adilabad district, Mallamma is a pre-teenage girl who is blessed with amazing vocals.

However, Dorasani, a woman from an aristocratic family is jealous of her abilities and restrains her from singing. To escape the claw of this feudal woman, Mallamma’s father sends her away from the village.

Set in the 1950s in the princely state of Hyderabad, Rajanna is a fictional story about the freedom struggle and Nizam’s rule.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Shyam Singha Roy

Vasu is an aspiring film director in Hyderabad who finds himself zoning out from time to time. When he tries to find the reason behind his blackouts, he ends up in a saga of reincarnation.

Set in 1969 West Bengal, Shyam Singha Rao is a fictional story about an influential social reformer with communist ideologies.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. RRR

During the British Raj in 1920, Governor Scott’s wife abducted a young girl from the Gond tribe. The tribe’s guardian, Komaram Bheem, goes on a rescue mission to save the girl, when he befriends an Indian Imperial Police officer.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Virata Parvam

Vennela, a girl from the Warangal district in 1973, embarks on a quest to find a revolutionary writer named Ravi Shankar. As she looks for a way to express her love to Ravi, she learns the humanitarian approach of the Naxalbari movement and joins the troops.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Rudhrammadevi

Ganapatideva, an emperor of the Kakathiya dynasty conceals his daughter’s identity as a woman as he needs a male successor to the throne.

The movie is based on the true story of Rani Rudramadevi, ruler of the Kakathiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau.

OTT Platform: Zee5

6. Dasara

Inspired by true incidents from the director, Srikantha Odela’s hometown, Dasara is set in a coal mining village in Telangana. It follows the story of Dharani, a hustler who grapples with the village’s secrets.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. 1945

During World War 2, the Indian National Army tries to hire people from Burma to join the war. The movie 1945 tells a romantic tale between an INA soldier and a Tamilian woman settled in Burma.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

8. Gautamiputra Satakarni

In a time of fractured kingdoms and unrelenting wars, one ruler rises with a vision to unite South India under a single banner. Gautamiputra Satakarni tells the epic tale of a fearless Satavahana king, driven by a promise to his mother and a relentless pursuit of peace.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

These Telugu films on OTT, showcasing inspirational freedom fighters, Naxalbari movements, and legendary kings and queens, offer a powerful glimpse into India’s socio-economic and geopolitical landscape. A must-watch for history lovers!

Also read- These Telugu movies on OTT that capture the essence of the village life! – Don’t miss the 6th

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.