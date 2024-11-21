Based on the unofficial voting polls, two contestants are leading— Yashmi and Prerana. In many unofficial polls, Prithvi and Nikhil are in the danger zone, which can lead to their elimination. After yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 aired, a drastic change in the voting polls was observed.

We need to wait and see if the voting trend will change in the coming days.

Now that the weekly episodes are airing, the contestants are showcasing their gameplay to earn the audience’s favor. Vote and save your favorite contestant from elimination by searching for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ in the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Nikhil: 7997983707

Yashmi: 7997983714

Prerana: 7997983708

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prithvi: 7997983709

Highlights:

The weekly challenge for the last Mega Chief has begun, with the housemates plotting against each other, forming odd alliances, and having dramatic arguments. Four of the five Mega Chief contenders were decided in yesterday’s episode. Here are the main highlights from the episode:

Nikhil’s Answer:

Nikhil asked Yashmi if she ever felt he was using a woman in his game.

Yashmi told him she thought he would defend himself from Seetha’s words and that was why she stayed silent. The duo spoke for a while, stating their points clearly. Nikhil admitted he wanted to leave the house because he felt he could do nothing.

Later, after Nabeel’s encouragement, Nikhil promised he would play the game better and be himself. Yashmi admitted that Nikhil never used a woman as a shield in his game to the house after a while.

Teja’s funny punishment:

Teja dozed off in the washroom area, alerting the Bigg Boss warning sound of dogs barking. As a punishment, Teja was made to fall into the swimming pool ten times. The punishment was carried out funnily, entertaining the audience.

Save your T-shirt challenge:

The weekly challenge for becoming a Mega chief is to save their t-shirt, which will be dropped from above, from the other housemates. The housemate whose t-shirt will survive until the end buzzer will become a Mega Chief contender.

Vishnu’s fights:

Avinash and Vishnu were discussing her cleaning in the kitchen. She did not listen to what Avinash told her, saying anyone could nominate her for not cleaning the kitchen properly. Rohini said it was not a great deal to get a nomination. To that statement, Vishnupriya started a fight with Rohini. Later Avinash and Rohini discussed Vishnu’s behaviour.

Vishnu asked Yashmi how she defended herself when Prithvi’s t-shirt was dropped. Yashmi asked Vishnu what she meant by that. This was the start of the argument between the ladies for a while. They both engaged in a heated verbal spat, that was concluded after some time.

The Alliances, Betrayal and Strategies:

The challenge was a mix of individual and group games.

The housemates took the challenge well and defended their shirts while giving their best. Every housemate participated, defending their t-shirt or attacking another housemate’s t-shirt, making the challenge action-packed.

Teja, Prithvi, Yashmi, and Vishnupriya became the Mega chief contenders. Prerana, Gautam, Nabeel, and Avinash fought well, but their t-shirts were torn apart.

The Twist:

Bigg Boss is infamously known for its surprises and jaw-dropping shocks. Yesterday was not an exception when Bigg Boss dropped another twist at the end of the challenge.

Nikhil and Rohini were the last housemates in the challenge. So, the decision of who from the duo was much more suited for a Mega Chief contender was placed in the housemates’ hands, ending the episode on a cliffhanger.

Wildcards VS Contestants and Limitless Entertainment:

In the newly released promos, we can see limitless entertainment and drama in today’s episode. Gautam and Prithvi clash over choosing Nikhil or Rohini as the Mega Chief contender, where Gautam points out the contestant’s strategy of removing the wildcards from the show.

With this heated argument on the side, a celebrity guest is to grace the Bigg Boss house for a surprise. Vishwak Sen visits the house with a special gift, but what will be the price for the special gift? Entertainment and fun!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 updates on nominations and voting highlights.