Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fourth week of airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa. Many interesting things are taking place in the Bigg Boss house, which has gained the audience’s attention. As we recap yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, here are some jaw-dropping and entertaining moments from the episode:

1. Nabeel’s Controversy

Nabeel served as the Sanchalak for the “Guess the Sound” task.

In the final round, Yashmi from the Shakti clan requested Bigg Boss to consider her answer, where she provided two options for a single response. Based on this, Nabeel awarded an additional point to the Shakti clan. Initially, the task was a tie, but Nabeel’s decision granted victory to the Shakti clan, earning them extra time in the Bigg Boss Supermarket to collect weekly groceries.

Members of the Kantara clan, however, expressed concerns regarding the fairness of Nabeel’s decision. They pointed out that Prerana from their clan was not granted the same consideration in the earlier round of the task. Aditya, Vishnu Priya, and the Kantara clan chief, Seetha, reassured Nabeel that his decision was not improper, emphasizing their support.

2. Clan Chief Seetha’s Leadership

Kiraak Seetha has demonstrated remarkable leadership as the chief of the Kantara clan throughout the week. She advocated for her clan, engaging with Nikhil in discussions regarding Nabeel’s removal while consistently prioritizing her clan’s interests during tasks.

Despite entering the Bigg Boss Supermarket second, Seetha secured adequate groceries for her clan under time pressure. Her commendable management skills have solidified her role as a capable and resilient clan chief.

3. The Golden Band

The introduction of a “Golden Band” in the Bigg Boss garden stirred anticipation among the housemates. Bigg Boss announced that the band had the power to enable clan members to switch between clans, raising speculation about additional hidden powers.

Manikanta, after consulting with his clan chief, Nikhil, decided to take the band. Nikhil supported his decision, leaving the choice to Manikanta’s discretion. Manikanta revealed that his intention in acquiring the band was to participate in the upcoming “Survival of the Fittest” task with a new clan.

The band’s special power was later revealed: it allowed the holder to transfer a member from the Kantara clan to the Shakti clan. Manikanta exercised this power by selecting Aditya Om for the transfer.

4. BB Adda: A comic interlude

After weeks of intense tasks, Bigg Boss introduced a lighthearted activity to the house. The housemates participated in a task that involved imitating their fellow contestants, providing a welcome break and amusement for both housemates and viewers.

The task had rotating anchors, including Nabeel, Prerana, Manikanta, and Seetha. Nabeel, who mimicked Aditya Om, was declared the best performer.

5. Tense Ending

Following the conclusion of the BB Adda task, a conversation between Sonia and Manikanta reflected on the dynamics of the task. Sonia remarked that she, Nikhil, and Prithvi were often imitated. Manikanta, while acknowledging the entertainment value of the task, shared that he felt a moment of discomfort when he was impersonated.

The episode concluded on a thoughtful note, setting the stage for the upcoming weekend episodes, which will feature host Akkineni Nagarjuna’s feedback on the housemates’ performances throughout the week, along with the potential elimination.

Bigg Boss Day 26 Promo:

As we recap yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, let’s take a look at the promo released for today’s episode:

Hero or Zero:

Host Akkineni Nagarjuna introduced a new game called ‘Hero or Zero’, to award the best and worst performers of the week. Manikanta and Nabeel crowned Seetha and Prithvi as the heroes, a decision that Nagarjuna agreed to by naming Seetha as his hero of the week as well. He also appreciated Prithvi for his perseverance during the balloon-balancing task.

On the other hand, the majority of housemates voted Manikanta as the “zero” of the week. When questioned by the host about his struggles, Manikanta candidly admitted to overthinking. Following this, Nagarjuna raised a point with Nikhil, noting that no housemate had opted to join his clan, preferring the other instead. Nikhil responded by explaining that the housemates likely perceive that he, Sonia, and Prithvi make decisions unilaterally, a sentiment with which both the host and the housemates agreed to.

Today’s episode is sure to be filled with entertainment and drama based on the promo released, making the audience eager for the episode.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 recap articles.