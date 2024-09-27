The last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu was characterized by intense drama and heightened viewer anticipation. The pre-episode promotional content hinted at many plot twists and challenging tasks, providing viewers with a glimpse of the forthcoming episode. Here’s a recap of the events that transpired on Day 25 of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8:

1. “Pattukone undu, lekapothey pagilipotundi” Challenge:

This task, the third in the Survival of the Fittest challenge series, required one member from each clan to maintain the balance of a frame containing a screw-handled balloon to prevent its rupture.

By unanimous decision, Manikanta was appointed as the Sanchalak for this task, with Prithvi representing the Shakti clan and Nabeel representing the Kantara clan. The remaining clan members were instructed to exit the action room, leaving only the Sanchalak and the two clan representatives.

2. Bigg Boss Entertainment Segment:

During the balloon task, Bigg Boss playfully teased the participating members, the Sanchalak, and the observing clan members. Participants engaged in singing and light-hearted banter, eliciting laughter from both the remaining clan members and the audience. Housemates enthusiastically supported their clan representatives.

Through combined efforts, Nabeel and Prithvi completed the task, surpassing the fifteen-minute threshold. Upon reaching the designated time limit, participants were instructed to maintain the balance of the screw-handled frame until one conceded. Subsequently, the remaining clan members were permitted to re-enter the action room. The task’s difficulty intensified with Bigg Boss’s directive to use only one hand. Ultimately, Nabeel withdrew from the task after reaching his physical limits, resulting in the Shakti clan’s victory.

3. Emerging Conflict:

In the morning, the Shakti clan was granted the authority to remove a member they deemed undeserving from the Kantara clan’s participation in the Survival of the Fittest challenge.

Following internal deliberations, Nikhil and his clan opted to remove Nabeel from the Kantara clan, a decision that incited anger and frustration among the Kantara clan members. This action prompted inquiries regarding Manikanta’s previous removal by Prerana. Nikhil and Sonia asserted that Manikanta had voluntarily withdrawn, a claim Manikanta disputed. This disagreement sparked internal discord within the Shakti clan.

4. Clan Chiefs’ Discourse:

Kiraak Seetha requested Nikhil to provide a valid justification for Nabeel’s removal from this week’s challenge. Nikhil explained that his primary objective was to protect his clan, citing Bigg Boss’s announcement that winning challenges would have advantages while losing may result in disadvantages. Seetha countered Nikhil’s reasoning, suggesting that he should have selected a less formidable competitor instead of removing Nabeel. She argued that to prevent wildcard entries, the clans should retain their strongest players, and by eliminating a strong contender, the Shakti clan was potentially facilitating wildcard entries. Seetha maintained her disagreement with Nikhil’s perspective throughout the discussion. She further stated that Nikhil’s decision could potentially disadvantage the entire house.

5. Housemates’ Reactions:

Nabeel, Nainika, and Prerana discussed Nikhil’s unexpected decision, expressing their surprise at his actions. Prerana voiced her frustration regarding Nikhil’s conversation with Seetha, referring to the Shakti clan as “Chellar fellows.”

In the garden area, Sonia, Yashmi, and Prithvi expressed their disappointment with Manikanta for disagreeing with Sonia’s statement that he had sacrificed his position in the clan. The four engaged in a prolonged verbal altercation during the episode. The argument concluded with Manikanta pledging to “zip his mouth shut,” met with a sarcastic expression of gratitude from Sonia.

6. Kantara Clan’s Grievances:

Seetha expressed her frustration with Nikhil’s inconsistency. She noted that while he had previously advocated for house unity against wildcard entries rather than inter-clan competition, his recent actions had instigated clan rivalry. The Kantara clan members voiced their opinions about Nikhil, characterizing him as lacking in intelligence and personal conviction.

7. Colourful Puzzle Challenge:

The fourth Survival of the Fittest challenge required participants to construct a cube shape using foam puzzle pieces within five minutes. Nainika and Vishnu Priya represented the Kantara clan, while Nikhil and Prithvi participated in the Shakti clan. Neither clan completed the task, resulting in the house’s failure to prevent a wildcard entry.

8. BB Tunes and Dancing Platform Task:

Bigg Boss provided the housemates with another opportunity to impede wildcard entries. Various dancing platforms were positioned in the hall, garden, and washroom areas. Upon hearing a siren, housemates must reach a platform within 20 seconds. The time limit decreased with each round, and the house needed to succeed in at least five rounds. The clan with fewer eliminations would emerge victorious.

After winning five rounds, Nikhil and Prithvi from the Shakti clan and Prerana from the Kantara clan remained. Although the clans collectively won five rounds, completing the challenge, the Shakti clan ultimately claimed victory as only Prerana remained from the Kantara clan.

9. A Dramatic Conclusion:

Following the Dancing Platform task, Bigg Boss announced the conclusion of the Survival of the Fittest challenge, revealing that the housemates had successfully prevented the entry of three wildcards. This announcement caused significant unrest in the house, as participants contemplated the possibility of nine wildcard entries this season, a prospect they found both challenging and daunting.

Following the recap of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, a new promo was released, showcasing a glimpse of today’s episode:

The new promotional video showcases a more light-hearted atmosphere, featuring a task where housemates must preserve their weekly food supply. Participants take turns engaging in a task that involves guessing sounds played by Bigg Boss and recording them in order of appearance.

Another task was assigned to the Bigg Boss house where housemates imitate one another. The house is filled with laughter, moments of embarrassment, and overall enjoyment during this entertaining task, effectively dissipating the tension from the previous episode.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8, currently in its fourth week, airs daily at 9:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa.

