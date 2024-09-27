Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his Tirumala Temple visit slated for 28 September blaming it on the alliance government in the State.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was scheduled to reach Tirumala on 27 September night and to visit the temple on 28 September, said the State government was creating obstacles to his visit using the police force. Earlier, the YSRCP chief called for rituals in temples all over the State by the party men on the ‘laddu’ row.

“The government is preventing me from visiting the temple and I have never seen this situation in my life. This is the first time that a former Chief Minister has been stopped from visiting a temple,” he alleged while addressing the media at the Thadepalli party office on 27 September.

On the allegation that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for laddu making, Jaganmohan Reddy said: “Chandrababu Naidu has made the charge for political gain and to divert the failures during his 100-day governance. As his ‘drama’ plays with the sentiments of people boomerangs, the government plans to insist on his signature on a declaration form to enter the temple.”

Ruling out the possibility of using a poor quality of ghee in the making of ‘laddu’, the former Chief Minister said the TTD has a system which gives no chance for any mistake. Jaganmohan Reddy reminded that 18 tankers of ghee were returned due to poor quality during his tenure.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu