Rajya Sabha member and senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy has announced his resignation and is quitting politics. In a tweet on 24 January, Vijayasai Reddy said that he would resign to the Rajya Sabha membership on 25 January.

“The decision to quit politics is purely personal and it has not been taken under any pressure or influence. I am not doing it to gain anything from anyone. I owed a lot to the YSR family for trusting me all these four decades. I am always grateful to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me an opportunity to be a Rajya Sabha member for two terms. Similarly, his wife Bharathi was behind my elevation to the present position for which I am very much thankful to her.

Vijayasai Reddy said he worked with dedication for the party in various positions like parliamentary party leader, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and general secretary of the party.

“I am very much thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support for over nine years,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

He further said:”Though I differ with TDP politically, I have no personal differences with the family of Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been a friend for long.”

Vijayasai Reddy thanked all his friends, people of the State, and party workers for supporting him in his long political journey.

Though his term as Rajya Sabha member will end in June 2028, Vijayasai Reddy decided to hand in his resignation it three years in advance.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu