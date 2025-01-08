Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the long-cherished dream of the people of Visakhapatnam is getting fulfilled with the stone-laying for the South Coastal Railway zone headquarters in the city.

Speaking after virtually laying the foundation stone and launching various projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crores in Andhra Pradesh, including stone-laying for the Vizag rail zone headquarters, at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on 8 January, the Prime Minister said the projects would change the face of the State.

Beginning his speech in Telugu, Modi said: “Meeru naapai chupisthunna premaki, abhimananiki kruthagnatalu. Naa abhimanam chupinchukone samayam ippudu vatchindi.” (I am very much thankful to you for your love and affection. Now it’s time for me to do something for you).

The Prime Minister further said that Visakhapatnam would emerge as a hub for green hydrogen generation. The proposed NTPC green hydrogen hub would generate so many jobs. “The Centre will promote green economy in a mission mode and a part of it, the Visakhapatnam harbour will be beautiful,” he said.

The Prime Minister promised all help for turning the State into Swarnandhra Pradesh as envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Besides South Coastal Railway zone headquarters, Modi also laid stone for

the NTPC green hydrogen hub to be come up at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district, bulk drug park, to be built in the combined Visakhapatnam district and industrial hub at Krishnapatnam near Tirupati. Besides, the Prime Minister also laid stone stone for several road expansion and rail line projects in the State.

The projects which were launched by the Prime Minister include the Chilakaluripets six-lane bypass road, Bowdara-Vizianagaram two-lane road expansion and Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narasapuram rail line.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh showered praises on Modi describing him a visionary leader. They said the Prime Minister was steering the country on the path of progress.

Describing Modi as a global leader, Chandrababu Naidu said the nation would become number one or two in the world by 2047 under the leadership of Modi. Stating that Modi was a great leader, Chandrababu Naidu shared a couple of experiences with the Prime Minister to support it.

Modi silent on steel plant

Disappointing Vizagites, Modi made no statement on the burning issue of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant anywhere during his visit.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, several organisations staged rallies and demonstrations demanding assurance from Modi that the VSP would not be privatised.

Roadshow

The Prime Minister earlier took part in a roadshow from Siripuram to the public meeting venue at AU Engineering College Grounds.

En route, the Prime Minister waved to the crowd who cheered him showering flower petals on him all the way. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan were seen with Modi on the colourfully decorated vehicle.

As the patriotic tune of Vande Bharat filled the air, the vehicle, followed by a big convoy, proceeded to the public meeting venue. People in large numbers, including a large chunk of women, thronged both sides of the road to greet the leader.

The roadshow was held amid tight security with the heavily deployed forces giving no chance for any untoward incident.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived at the INS Dega airport by Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a host of Ministers, MPs, MLAs and others.

