The South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone is set to mark a significant chapter in India’s railway history with its launch in Visakhapatnam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This long-awaited development, first promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 and announced in 2019, has seen years of delays. However, with the foundation stone being laid by PM Modi today, the SCoR Zone is poised to boost infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and drive economic growth in the region. Here are six essential facts about this landmark project.

1. A Modern Headquarters

The SCoR Zone’s headquarters will be a state-of-the-art building complex on a 52.22-acre plot near Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam. Designed with an estimated budget of Rs 154.82 crore, the nine-floor building will feature a ground floor and two basement levels for parking, accommodating 200 cars and 215 two-wheelers. This modern infrastructure aims to provide an efficient working environment, reinforcing Visakhapatnam’s status as a hub for regional development.

2. Uncertainty Surrounding the Waltair Division

The future of the historic 131-year-old Waltair railway division remains undecided as the SCoR Zone becomes operational. Contrary to initial plans to dissolve the division, indications now suggest it might be retained. Waltair’s 1,052 km route includes major freight routes like the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line, one of the country’s top freight revenue earners. However, whether the KK line will remain under Waltair’s jurisdiction is still uncertain, with a final decision expected in the coming months.

3. Four Divisions Under SCoR

The SCoR Zone will comprise four divisions:

Waltair Division, covering North Andhra and parts of Odisha (subject to confirmation).

Vijayawada Division, managing North Central Andhra, known for high traffic and revenue.

Guntur Division.

Guntakal Division.

This strategic division of operations will optimize railway management and improve service delivery across the region.

4. Promising Economic Benefits

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the SCoR Zone will operate over 500 trains and generate annual revenues of approximately ₹13,000 crore. Key assets such as the Diesel Loco Shed, Electric Loco Shed, and Wagon Repair Shop (WRS) are located in Visakhapatnam, requiring divisional officials to coordinate with industries efficiently. This setup is expected to enhance the allocation of rakes for transporting raw materials and finished goods, boosting industrial growth.

5. Overcoming Delays and Challenges

The journey to operationalize the SCoR Zone has been long and fraught with challenges. While announced in February 2019, the project saw little progress due to land acquisition hurdles. A breakthrough came on 24 November 2024, when e-tenders were issued for constructing the General Manager’s office complex. With PM Modi’s involvement, the project has finally gained momentum, fulfilling a long-pending promise.

6. Project Timeline

The SCoR headquarters project is slated for completion within a 24-month contract period, targeting an end date in 2026. This timeline underscores the government’s commitment to expediting the project and delivering its benefits to the region as soon as possible.

With its modern headquarters, economic benefits, and improved connectivity, the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam promises to transform the region’s infrastructure and economy. As the project progresses, it will undoubtedly strengthen Vizag’s role in India’s railway network and bring long-awaited benefits to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.