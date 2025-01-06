The entire Visakhapatnam district administration is busy making arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, slated for 8 January, and several Ministers camped in the city to ensure grand success of the trip.

As a result, the Public Grievances Redressal System, which was to be held on every Monday at the Collectorate, the police Commissionerate and the GVMC was cancelled.

The Prime Minister Modi, as a part of his visit, will participate in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam city and it is expected that over 60,000 will take part in it. A team of officials, including deputy collectors from the north Andhra districts, has been deployed for overseeing arrangements for the VVIP visit.

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who camps in the city in view of the Modi’s visit, held a review meeting with people’s representatives and officials and discussed the arrangements.

Lokesh called for all necessary steps to ensure grand success of the trip of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, several organisations and trade unions are holding rallies and demonstrations demanding assurance from the Prime Minister that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant would not be privatised.

Workers of the steel plant took out a bike rally on 6 January demanding a firm assurance from Modi on the burning steel plant issue. The workers raised slogans in support of their demand.

Earlier, Lokesh, who was in the city, reiterated that the steel plant would not be privatised allaying the fears of the plant employees.

