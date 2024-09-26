Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel simultaneously at 9:30 pm. As hinted by the promos released earlier, yesterday’s episode confirmed the introduction of wild card entries this season, filling the audience with anticipation. Here is a recap of yesterday’s episode:

1. Change of Sides

Nainika and Vishnu Priya chose the Kantara clan, expressing their desire for recognition and an opportunity to compete with others.

2. Swap

After Vishnu Priya, Aditya, Nabeel, and Nainika joined the Kantara clan, Manikanta and Prerana were left to choose their clan. With Seetha’s clan full, Bigg Boss offered Manikanta a chance for Seetha, the clan leader, to swap a member. Manikanta pitched for himself to join Kantara, explaining he had learned much from Nikhil and wanted to learn more about leadership from Seetha. Seetha apologized, stating she couldn’t swap members who joined willingly. This led Manikanta to join the Shakti clan.

3. A Twist

While no one from Kantara offered to swap when Manikanta requested, Yashmi volunteered when Prerana expressed a similar desire. Yashmi explained she could play anywhere, raising questions about why she didn’t offer the same for Manikanta.

4. Reward

After clan selection, Bigg Boss announced that the Kantara clan, being the largest, would occupy the Dragonfly room—the most luxurious room in the house this season.

5. The Reveal

Bigg Boss announced twelve wild card entries for this season, set to arrive in the next two weeks—confirming rumors circulating on social media. This week’s task, “Survival of the Fittest,” was introduced. Each time a clan completes a task, they can prevent one wild card entry. If neither clan completes a task, a wild card entry is confirmed. This marks the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu history that housemates can prevent wild card entries.

6. Ball ni pattu, Tower lo pettu

The first “Survival of the Fittest” task involved a huge beach balloon and a deconstructed pole. Contestants had to place the balloon, construct the pole, and balance the balloon within ten minutes. Seetha was the Sanchalak (supervisor). The Kantara clan completed it first, preventing the 12th wild card from entering.

7. Punishment and Removal

As the Shakti clan lost the first task, they had to eliminate a member from future tasks. Yashmi, Sonia, and Prithvi voted out Manikanta, citing his physical weakness, despite his self-advocacy.

8. Eat it to Beat it

The second task required one member from each clan to finish a Mahathali (grand platter) in under forty minutes. Sonia from Shakti and Nabeel from Kantara participated. Bigg Boss later allowed another member to assist: Yashmi joined Sonia, and Aditya helped Nabeel. Despite this, both clans failed to complete the task, ending the episode with Bigg Boss allowing the other clan members to taste the Mahathalli.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 updates.