AU centenary celebrations: Preparations in full swing

AU centenary celebrations, emphasizing strict coordination and preparation.

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore emphasised the importance of making all necessary preparations to ensure the event’s success on April 27. Addressing the district and university authorities at a joint meeting held on Friday, the Collector stated that two special committees had been formed to ensure the successful organisation of the celebrations. He said that the advisory committee would have alumni of the university and local public representatives as members, and the working committee would work in coordination with the district administration and university faculty.

In view of the presence of the Vice-President of India, the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the IT Minister, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the closing ceremony, the officials should strictly implement the protocol and security arrangements.

The officials were instructed to take steps to ensure that there would be no shortcomings in the accommodation and security of the VVIPs. The officials were asked to take steps to ensure that students, parents, and ordinary citizens sit in their allotted seats by 2 p.m. He suggested that special LED screens should be set up not only in the galleries but also at the main venue premises in the AU Convention Hall and on Beach Road. He said that precautionary measures should be taken in terms of safety and medical care, and ambulances with modern facilities should be kept ready.

The Collector suggested that the district administration and AU officials should work in coordination. Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar announced that the closing ceremony would be held at the AU Engineering College grounds and about 25,000 people would participate in the event.

The programme would begin at 4 p.m., he said.

Also read: Arrangements apace for Chandanotsavam