Summer is here, and with it comes the age-old dilemma: do you make the most of your time off, or do you simply kick back and enjoy the break you’ve earned? The good news is, you don’t have to choose. A truly great summer is one where growth and fun go hand in hand. Whether it’s picking up a new hobby, exploring your city, or building habits that stick, there are plenty of ways to have a meaningful yet productive summer without sacrificing the joy that comes with it.

Here’s exactly how to spend a productive summer:

1. Pickleball in the evening

This summer, spend your sun-soaked evening playing pickleball in a netted court, a hobby which balances fun, health and also doesn’t break your bank.

Address: Pickleball Club, MVP Double Road, Sector 10

2. Start something new!

In today’s world, where the sky is the limit and every new idea is given a chance to prove itself, start something new. If you’re into photography, start clicking pictures around the city! After all, with the sea, the golden sunrises, and bustling markets like Poorna Market, Vizag is a haven for street photography. If writing appeals to you, grab a mat, head over to VMRDA City Central Park, find a tree, and write away! If building and designing is your thing, begin a personal project and document your summer. The options are endless!

3. Incorporate a few new habits

Adding a few healthy habits to your daily or weekly routine can go a long way. Whether it’s learning a new dish, drink, or dessert recipe every week, or cooking at least one home-cooked meal every day, these small steps add up. It could also mean following a suitable nighttime ritual, which includes meditation, skincare, or haircare, or building the habit of journaling. You could even include simple fitness routines like morning or evening walks.

4. Feed your brain!

Reading does to the brain what exercise does to the body, is one of the striking quotes we have seen written in Vizag’s beloved bookstore Pages. For readers, make a list of books you want to complete by the end of this season, and for beginners, start by visiting bookstores, and take your time sitting there reading books. Explore and see what genre interests you. Set aside a specific time to read for a minimum number of hours or pages each day. You could also inculcate the habit of reading a newspaper every day.

5. Explore what’s new in your city

Vizag, in recent years, has undergone a huge makeover. With additions like the cantilever glass bridge and Inorbit Mall in Vizag, make sure to step out of your comfort zone, slather on some sunscreen to protect yourself from the harsh sun, and go out and explore someplace new.

At the end of the day, a productive summer doesn’t mean filling every hour with tasks and to-do lists. It means looking back in August and feeling like you lived it, fully, intentionally, and with a smile on your face. So go ahead: play pickleball at sunset, start that passion project, cook a new recipe, read that book you’ve been putting off, and explore the city you call home. Summer is here, make it count, and make it yours.

Also read: Summer fruits we wait all year for in Vizag that are gone too soon!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.