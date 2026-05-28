Best Pickleball Courts in Vizag You Need to Check Out Right Now!

Over the past few months, pickleball has slowly become one of the most talked-about sports in Vizag. What started as a trend is now turning into a regular evening for youngsters, working professionals, and fitness lovers across the city. From casual games after work to competitive weekend matches, courts around Vizag are seeing more players every day. One of the biggest reasons for its popularity is how easy the sport feels, even for beginners. You don’t need years of training to play, which makes it fun for almost anyone trying it for the first time. If you’ve been planning to try pickleball or are searching for good courts around the city, here are some of the most popular places in Vizag right now- along with their approximate slot prices.

Best Pickleball courts in Vizag to head to for the best experience!

1. Advance Pickleball Arena – APA

Located in Seethammadara, APA has become one of the most active pickleball communities in Vizag. The courts are maintained well, and the lighting setup is great for evening games.

Many players prefer APA because there’s almost always a game happening, making it a good place to learn and improve.

Approximate price: ₹300–₹500 per hour, depending on timing and bookings

Location: Seethammadhara

2. The Pickler’s Hub

Close to Beach Road, this court has quickly become popular among youngsters because of its lively atmosphere and beachside vibe. Evening matches here feel refreshing with the sea breeze and energetic crowd around.

The court is built with international-standard surfaces and is one of the more premium pickleball experiences in the city.

Approximate price: Around ₹800 per hour, including paddles and balls

Location: Beach Road

3. Smash Pickleball Club Vizag

Located around Sagar Nagar, Smash Pickleball Club offers a slightly calmer atmosphere compared to some of the busier courts in the city. It’s a good option for people who enjoy relaxed but competitive games.

Approximate price: ₹400–₹600 per hour

Location: Sagar Nagar

4. Pickleball Club

Situated in MVP Colony, this court has built a strong local player base in a short time. The flexible timings and active community make it convenient for regular players.

Whether you’re playing casually or practising seriously, the atmosphere here feels welcoming for all skill levels.

Approximate price: ₹350–₹500 per hour

Location: MVP Colony

5. Dink Club Pickleball

Located in Yendada, Dink Club has become a favourite among players looking for a good court and a relaxed environment. The court is known for its friendly atmosphere and neat playing area.

It works well for casual games with friends as well as regular practice sessions.

Even tournaments take place here, making it a place to learn and enjoy this sport to the fullest!

Approximate price: Around ₹600 per hour

Location: Yendada

6. Rally House Pickleball

Rushikonda’s sports culture has been growing steadily, and Rally House Pickleball is one of the newer spots gaining attention. The late-night playing options and relaxed atmosphere make it popular among friend groups and college students.

Many players prefer this place for evening games after long college or work days.

Approximate price: ₹400–₹600 per hour, depending on slot timing

Location: Rushikonda

Why is Pickleball Becoming So Popular in Vizag?

One reason behind pickleball’s rise is how accessible the sport feels. Unlike many sports that require expensive gear or intense training, pickleball is simple to understand and easy to start playing.

It also combines fitness with social interaction. Most courts in Vizag encourage open games and group sessions, helping players meet new people while staying active. With more courts opening in areas like MVP Colony, Madhurawada, Yendada, and Beach Road, pickleball is slowly becoming a regular part of Vizag’s sports culture.

Whether you want to stay active, spend time with friends, or simply try something new after a long day, pickleball is quickly becoming one of the city’s favourite ways to unwind.

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