How Seethammadhara evolved into a coveted urban locality in Visakhapatnam

Once a wooded area that was popular for Kartika Masam picnics, Seethammadhara has now evolved into a highly coveted urban locality in Visakhapatnam. With sprawling bungalows next to classy buildings, we bring you the low down of the real estate scenario in this area.

Around three decades ago, Seethammadhara was nothing more than a forest with scattered inhabitation. Many public and private sector employees settled in this area after retirement. Today, the area is plush, green residential area with all modern facilities and infrastructure. Bungalows with well-kept gardens, lush green trees or at least a tall coconut tree in every compound, Seethammadhara, which lies in close proximity to National Highway 16 in Northern Visakhapatnam, has seen rapid growth in the last decade, but still managed to retain its old-world charm. With the influx of high-rise buildings offering 2BHK and 3BHK apartments, the once exorbitantly priced dwellings in this area have become accessible, at least to the higher income middle class group.

With a highly developed social infrastructure of schools, hospices, banks, ATMs, take-away outlets, restaurants, supermarkets, community/marriage halls, temples, and a Church. Seethammadhara is a residential area wherein all basic needs are easily accessible. And moreover, the area is well connected via the National Highway to all major areas in and around the city. The railway station is just 5 km away, the main bus terminus is even closer and the airport is only 12 km away. Calm and quiet with a lot of greenery and the hills creating a lovely backdrop, this locale is still on the market with a few prestigious high-rise constructions on the anvil.

One of the more exciting projects in Seethammadhara is the Lansom Oxygen Towers, built around 15 lakh sqft of built-up area in 4.13 acres. With 680 luxury apartments in two G+34-storied buildings, the construction of this imposing edifice was undertaken by the Vijay Nirman group.