Every day, the number of restaurants in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, seems to grow bigger by the minute. A hub for students and IT employees, the area undoubtedly bustles with busy minds that crave food to fuel them. Luckily, eateries in and around are stepping up to match their hungry stride – not just with conventional good food, but quirky and memorable dishes too! If you’re a hungry bird on the hunt for interesting flavours in the city, check out these 7 restaurants in Rushikonda serving up unique dishes:

Egg & Chicken Kheema Dosa at Amma Tiffins

At Amma Tiffins, a humble eatery across Rushi Valley Restaurant, you can get delicious Egg and Chicken Kheema Dosa for low prices! Set up in a thatched-roof hut, the joint serves up steaming hot non-vegetarian tiffins which are not found easily in the city!

Amma Tiffins is quite popular, and it is advisable to visit before 10:00 am to ensure you grab a dosa before they sell out.

Location

Bahubali Thali at Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani

When it comes to biryanis, Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani is naturally one of the must-visit restaurants in Rushikonda. While their pot biryanis are famous, a unique offering on their menu is an item called ‘Bahubali Thali’ – and yes, it is as majestic as it sounds! It is quite possibly the biggest thali in Vizag, with over 25 veg and non-veg items, including Gobi Manchurian, Prawns Fry, Chicken curry, Chicken Wings, Chicken Ghee Roast, Chicken 65, Fried Rice, Noodles, Chicken Pakodi, Omelette, Chicken Lollipop, Boiled Egg, Paneer Curry, Butter Naan, Chicken Fried Rice, Lassi, soft drinks, and more!

You can troop in with your family and friends to finish the thali, or take on the task of finishing it yourself. In fact, the restaurant has a running challenge: if a single person finishes the entire thali in one 30-minute sitting, they stand the chance to win Rs 1 lakh!

Location

Araku-style Bamboo dishes at Raju Gari Paakasaala

Miss Araku, but can’t spare a few hours to make a trip? Simply head down to Raju Gari Paakasaala for a taste of the hill station! The place has a unique selection of Bamboo-cooked dishes on its menu, including Bamboo Chicken, Bamboo Chicken Palav, Bamboo Natu Kodi Biryani, Bamboo Idly, and more! Apart from this, this eatery serves up authentic and well-done Andhra Pradesh flavours like Ragi Muddha Natu Kodi Thali, Aavakaya Nethi Pappu Annam, Ulavacharu Royyala Vepudu, Aaviri Kudumu, and more! Moreover, the food here comes with the promise of excluding food colours, tasting salt, artificial flavouring agents, and palm oil.

Further cementing its reputation as one of the unique restaurants in Rushikonda is the fact that Raju Gari Paakasala is situated alongside Dot The Sports Club. You can smash a six in their box cricket nets and reward yourself with a hearty meal afterwards!

Location

Konaseema-style breakfast at Konaseema Tiffins

A bustling breakfast hotspot near GITAM University, Konaseema Tiffins brings the flavours of East Godavari to Vizag with its authentic Konaseema-style spread.

The menu has traditional Konaseema specialities like Pottikkalu and Ragi Pottikkalu, Dibbarotti and Panakam, a refreshing jaggery-based drink. Other regional delights at Konaseema Tiffins include Aviri Kudumu, Pesarapunukulu, and even a signature Konaseema Dessert to round off the meal on a sweet note.

Location

Try 50+ flavours of kulfi and paan at Mumbai Kulfi

Kulfi doesn’t merely have to be just malai-flavoured, and it certainly does not need to only come on a stick! At Mumbai Kulfi, India’s traditional ice-cream takes over fifty flavours and forms! In this stall, one can get this dessert in Frozen Coffee, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chocolics, Pan Darbar, Gulab Gulkand, Caramel Nuts, Jelly, Oreo, Mango, Lychee, Arabian Dates, Fig, and other unique flavours! Diabetics can go for their sugar-free kulfi option. One can also choose between stick, slice, and pot kulfi.

Interestingly, this place also has a wide selection of special Banarasi Paan. Varieties include Mango Chatni Paan, Pineapple Chatni Paan, Elaichi Chatni Paan, Chocolate Paan, Bullet Paan, Kesar Kulfi Chocolate Paan, Navaratna Chatni Paan, and more.

Location

Blue Pea Matcha Latte at KaFa Cafe and Restro

Calling it Vizag’s “most unique drink experience,” KaFa Cafe and Restro has launched a Blue Pea Matcha Latte. Using an antioxidant-rich blue powder derived from butterfly pea flower, this latte combines it with matcha and iced milk to make a beverage that looks like the night sky and tastes just as beautiful! Butterfly pea powder in itself is said to be a natural stress reliever, so if you need to unwind, head over and grab a cup!

Location

Maggie stuffed Omelette at V Hangout Resto Cafe

In an interesting twist, V Hangout Resto Cafe makes it to this list of restaurants in Rushikonda with its “Maggie Stuffed Omelette.” The dish is, of course, exactly as it sounds, with an outer layer of omelette filled in with yummy, spicy Maggi noodles. It is an unusual combination worth trying if you’re in the area. V Hangout Resto Cafe itself is well-known for its spacious, chill ambience, and other offerings here range from Continental and Indian flavours to coffee and hot drinks!

Location

If you’re looking for a unique dishes in Rushikunda, you now know where to go! Try cheap and yummy Chicken Kheema Dosa at Amma Tiffins, East Godavari-style Idlis at Konaseema Tiffins, or have a slurpy omelette at V Hangout Resto Cafe – these flavours will surely make memorable experiences.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food articles.