A class 8 student in a school in Madhurawada was allegedly attacked by a teacher in Visakhapatnam. According to reports, the student was identified as Naresh. He reportedly had a fight with another student on 25 August, after which the accused teacher called upon both of them to understand the cause of the dispute. During the talk, he apparently got angry and attacked the student with an iron table, causing injuries in three places on the latter’s body.

Doctors at Medicover Hospital confirmed the student’s arm was broken in three places, and he is currently undergoing surgery.

The accused teacher has gone absconding, and the police have launched efforts to trace him.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among parents and social activists, who are now planning to stage a protest at the school premises. The case of the 8th class student being attacked by the teacher is being investigated by PM Palem Police Station.

