If you have a scrolling habit, chances are, you’ve come across those sinfully mouth-watering videos of ‘Cake Picnics’ online. This trendy event, which brings together dreamy spreads of cakes and their lovers has been all the buzz in cities like San Francisco, New York, and London. In the last few months, it has slowly baked up a momentum in India, popping up in Mumbai and Hyderabad. And now, it’s finally Vizag’s turn to join the sugar rush.

Come 12th July, the city will get a taste of its very first “Bakers Picnic” at The Park, Visakhapatnam! A more expansive and inclusive version of the Cake Picnic, this inspired event is a celebration of baked desserts, creativity, and community, bringing together over 30 home bakers. Expect a feast of brownies, cupcakes, cookies, doughnuts, and so much more, all made with love and flair by the city’s very own home bakers.

What to expect?

The event will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and its highlight would be the “Treat Rush,” an exciting activity where visitors are given five minutes to fill an empty dessert box (provided at the event) with as many goodies as possible from the various baker stalls. The catch is that one can pick up only one piece of a given dessert from the same baker.

In addition to indulging your sweet tooth, you’ll get to interact with the bakers, ask them questions about baking and custom orders, or just get to know the faces behind your favourite treats.

Beyond the bakes, guests can enjoy a High Tea curated by The Park, get creative with a paint-your-own-tote-bag activity, or relax with some lighthearted crossword puzzles and games. Whether you’re a dessert lover, hobby baker, or someone just looking for a joyful, delightful evening, this event promises something for everyone.

A community-first celebration!

While it’s a celebration of all things sweet, the Bakers Picnic is also a heartfelt initiative. It is the first of its kind in Vizag to spotlight the city’s underrated home baker community. Unlike commercial bakeries, home bakers often offer healthier, customizable options and creatively curated menus that deserve a wider platform.

Meet the minds behind it

The event is being organised by RA Events, a passion project by Ritu Jalan and Ankitha Gudisa, two dynamic moms from Vizianagaram who’ve stepped beyond traditional roles to curate creative and soulful experiences that bring people together. Both homemakers and proud mothers, Ritu and Ankitha have been friends and collaborators, bonded by a shared desire to explore their creative potential and do something meaningful outside of their everyday routines.

After many years of marriage and motherhood, the duo decided it was time to step out and express their individuality. Their events aim to break the monotony by introducing fresh and versatile ideas that leave a lasting impression. “We want every event we do to touch hearts and reach people,” Ritu said in conversation with Yo Vizag, “We will bring extraordinary and memorable events to Vizag in the future.”

The idea for the Bakers Picnic was born out of their desire to support local talent and bring visibility to home bakers who are passionate and skilled.

So mark your calendars for July 12, and get your sugar fix at this innovative celebration of all things baked in Vizag!

Bakers Picnic will be held at The Park, Visakhapatnam from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on 12 July 2025. Those interested can contact the organisers at 9333377789 (Ankitha) and 8179351738 (Ritu) for passes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.