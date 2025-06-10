If you’re in Vizag and craving a wholesome non-vegetarian meal, few things can match the comfort and satisfaction of a traditional thali. These all-in-one platters serve up a range of dishes and flavours, offering a true taste of Andhra cuisine and beyond. From spicy curries to rotis, rice, and everything nice, here are five must-try non-veg thalis in Visakhapatnam.

The Vizag’s Chemistry

At The Vizag’s Chemistry, you’re treated to a rich Andhra-style meal that’s both traditional and indulgent. Their non-veg thali includes veg pulao, bagara rice, ragi mudda, chicken curry, chicken fry, a boiled egg, fish fry, and prawn curry. This combination showcases the region’s love for spice, variety, and generous portions, with each component holding its own flavourful identity.

Location: VIP Road, Siripuram

Vijayawada’s Raju Gari Ruchulu

This restaurant brings its signature “raju gari” meals to Vizag with a bang. Their mutton meal includes sweet, rice, 200 grams of mutton curry with thick gravy, chicken fry, rasam, and curd. They also have a chicken meal which swaps the mutton for a hearty chicken curry, accompanied again by chicken fry, rasam, curd, and a sweet.

For seafood lovers, the prawn meal includes prawn curry, rice, chicken fry, rasam, and curd, along with a sweet. And if you’re in the mood for a feast, the non-veg special meal brings together pulihora, roti-pachadi, dal, two vegetarian curries, pulusu, fry, sambar, rasam, majjiga charu, papad, curd, chicken curry, chicken fry, and of course, a sweet to end the meal. Each of these thalis is crafted with attention to detail.

Location: Chillapali complex, beside Ravindra Bharathi School, Dwaraka Nagar

Nellore Vari Mess

This restaurant offers a mess-style non-veg thali that’s simple but deeply satisfying. Their thali features one piece of fish curry, chicken fry, a sweet, a piece of roti, flavoured rice, two vegetarian curries, two vegetarian fry dishes, dal, rasam, sambar, majjiga pulusu, papad, a banana, and curd.

It’s a balanced meal that mirrors home-cooked flavours from the Nellore region, making it a hit among those who prefer rustic, no-frills dining.

Location: Daba Gardens, Allipuram

Desi Tadka

At Desi Tadka, the chicken thali is a South Indian staple done right. With succulent chicken curry served alongside a variety of regional accompaniments like rice, vegetables, and curd, it captures the warmth and comfort of a traditional Andhra lunch.

Location: Hotel Dwaraka Inn, beside Reliance Smart Bazaar, Dondaparthy

AB’s – Absolute Barbecues

Though better known for its buffet-style grills, AB’s also offers curated non-veg thalis that are perfect for those who prefer plated meals. Their executive thali includes mutton rogan josh, egg curry, steamed basmati rice, two pieces of paratha, green salad, and four pieces of gulab jamun.

They also serve a fish thali that swaps the mutton with fish curry, paired with egg curry, basmati rice, parathas, salad, and gulab jamun.

For a quicker bite, Express by AB’s offers a range of mini thalis such as the Egg Thali, Mutton Mini Thali, Kadhai Chicken Mini Thali, and Butter Chicken Mini Thali, which are convenient without compromising on taste.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

If you’re craving a feast of diverse flavours on a single plate, the non-veg thalis from these five restaurants in Visakhapatnam are an experience you simply shouldn’t miss. For more recommendations, read part one of the non-veg thalis in Vizag series here.

