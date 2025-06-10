If you’ve explored every stretch of the coastline of Vizag, traced its hills for sunrises, and exhausted the weekend café-hopping, you might start to feel like the East Coast has shown you all its cards, but Andhra’s coastline holds more spots that are waiting to be explored. One such place is Pallam Island, a remote island village shaped like a fish, floating in the backwaters of Konaseema. accessible by only two bridges on either side. So let’s take a closer look at this island in this edition of Beyond Visakhapatnam.

About Pallam Island

Pallam Island is a small, inhabited river island tucked away in the Godavari delta, falling under the Katrenikona Mandal in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. What makes it stand out, beyond its surreal setting, is the birds-eye view of the island, which looks like a fish, which was naturally sculpted through years of sediment deposits, tidal flows, and shifting riverbeds.

The island is surrounded by lush mangrove forests and thick patches of wetlands. These mangroves are part of a sensitive ecological zone that supports migratory birds, small mammals, and aquatic species, making Pallam an ultimate biodiversity hotspot.

Despite its remoteness, Pallam is far from deserted. The island is home to an estimated 12,000+ residents spread across small hamlets. The island spans roughly 10 square kilometres, though this fluctuates slightly with seasonal flooding and silt deposition.

Life here moves at the pace of the river. Most residents are engaged in fishing, farming, and prawn cultivation. Coconut trees dominate the landscape, and narrow canals double as pathways and transport routes.

Getting There from Vizag

While Pallam may seem far removed from the mainland, its access is very convenient from Vizag and takes about five hours by road:

By Train + Local Travel:

For someone looking for easy travel, you can take a train from Vizag to Kakinada or Rajahmundry, and then continue by road to Amalapuram and Katrenikona. From there, it’s a short boat ride across the river. Alternatively, you can take a local transport and pass through the bridge.

By Road:

The trip from Visakhapatnam to Pallam Island covers 230 km and takes about 5 to 6 hours by road. You’ll pass through many towns like Yelamanchili, Tuni, Kakinada, Yaman and more.

What can you do on the island?

Drones and Photography: The fish shape is best captured from the air, so if you’re carrying a drone, Pallam will likely give you one of the most unique shots from coastal Andhra.

Birdwatching and Mangrove Walks: While there are no formal trails, walking along the island’s fringes offers chances to spot wetland birds, and observe the mangrove ecosystem.

Local Interaction: The islanders are welcoming but not accustomed to regular tourist footfall, You can learn a lot about villagers’ lifestyles and know more about their day-to-day routine. Visitors are advised to be respectful of the quiet, working nature of the place.

Whether you’re in it for the geography, the silence, or simply the satisfaction of finding a place that most people haven’t heard of, Pallam might be the detour your travel list didn’t know it needed.

Also read: Go on a pilgrimage to these 6 Hindu sites near Visakhapatnam in under 3 hours!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.