With its vast cultural heritage and deep-rooted spirituality, India draws pilgrims from all corners of the world. From the snow-capped peaks of the North to the seas of the South, the country is dotted with sacred sites that stir the soul. Visakhapatnam is also surrounded by remarkable Hindu pilgrimage sites that reflect history and sanctity. Whether you seek divine blessings or are fascinated by religious architecture and folklore, here are some must-visit pilgrimage sites around Visakhapatnam that are reachable within a short drive of three hours.

1. Pydithalli Ammavari Temple, Vizianagaram

Located near the Vizianagaram railway station, the Pydithalli Ammavari Temple is revered as the Grama Devata (village deity) of the region. According to local legend, the goddess was the sister of a Vizianagaram king. After hearing of the king’s death in battle, she tragically passed away and her spirit found home in an idol.

Before dying, she revealed the location of her idol, which was found on the first Tuesday after Vijayadashami and a temple was built around it! This led to the establishment of the annual Sirimanu Utsav, celebrated with great fervour on the first Tuesday after Dussehra.

Distance from Vizag: Around 62.9 km

2. Sri Uma Ramalingeshwara Temple, Kasipatnam

Situated within the confines of a 400-year-old banyan tree, this temple in the village of Kasipatnam (70 km from Vizag) is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The intertwining roots and branches of the banyan tree have become an integral part of this sacred structure, making it a truly unique experience.

Local lore suggests the temple received patronage from the Vijayanagara Empire. Forgotten over centuries, it was rediscovered in the 1930s by a young girl named Ramulamma. Her family took up the temple’s caretaking and revived it. The temple draws hundreds of devotees during Nagulachavithi, Karthikamasam, and Mahashivaratri.

Distance from Vizag: Around 70 km

3. Kumili

Just 20 km from Vizianagaram lies Kumili, a village known for its thirteen beautifully sculpted temples and well-planned streets. The complex, built by devoted locals, features stunning wall paintings, intricate sculptures, and idols. The village also preserves the remnants of mud forts from the era of the Vizianagaram kingdom, offering both spiritual and historical intrigue.

Distance from Vizag: Around 82 km

4. Ramatheertham

Ramatheertham is the abode of a 1000-year-old Ramatheertham temple dedicated to Lord Rama that is carved entirely from rock. The site also houses vestiges of Jainism and Buddhist influence. While the southern hill hosts the Rama temple, the northern hill, known as Durgakonda, has a natural cave shrine of Goddess Durga. The central hill, Gurubhaktakonda, features ruins of a massive Buddhist Mahastupa, measuring 19 feet in height and 65 meters in diameter.

Distance from Vizag: Around 88 km

5. Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram

One of the most visited temples in the country, Annavaram hosts a famous temple dedicated to Sri Satyanarayana Swamy. The structure sits atop the scenic Ratnagiri Hill, overlooking the Pampa River.

Legend speaks of a village Brahmin, Earanki Prakasam, who dreamt of the Lord and was guided to the hill where the idol was found. With support from the local zamindars, the temple was installed in 1891 AD. Approximately 300 stone steps lead to the shrine, which is renowned for fulfilling devotees’ wishes.

Distance from Vizag: Around 109 km

6. Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple, Arasavalli

Located just a kilometre from Srikakulam town, the Arasavalli Sun Temple is one of the rare temples in India dedicated to Surya (the Sun God) where worship continues till today. According to tradition, Sage Kasyapa installed the idol for the benefit of humanity, and the temple’s construction is attributed to King Devendra Varma of the Kalinga dynasty.

A fascinating architectural highlight occurs during March and September, when early morning sunlight falls directly on the deity’s feet. Major festivals include Ratha Saptami, Kalyanotsavam, Kamadahanostavam, and more.

Distance from Vizag: Around 120 km

7. Pancharama Sri Kumararama Bheemeshwara Swamy Temple, Samalkota

This ancient temple lies just before Kakinada in Samalkota. Built in the 9th century by Chalukya Kumara Rama, the temple celebrates his success in over 300 battles.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple features a mandapam with 100 pillars and a striking Eka Shila Nandi (Single Stone Bull) at the entrance. It is also home to the shrine of Goddess Bala Tripura Sundari. The temple is a key part of the Pancharama Kshetras, the five holy Shiva temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Distance from Vizag: Around 153 km

From ancient temples carved into rocks to shrines hidden in banyan trees, these pilgrimage sites located close to Visakhapatnam promise an enlightening experience. With all these places being only three hours (or less) away, you can easily make a day trip to them. Which one are you visiting first? Comment below and let us know!

