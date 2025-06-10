Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers contracted by women in India. This cancer is passed through an infection called human papillomavirus or HPV which is passed through sexual contact. While the immune system attacks the infection, sometimes the virus survives in the body for several years. During this time, the virus transforms some cervical cells into cancerous cells. Retired medical officer Sarojini arranged a cervical vaccination camp in Vizag on 9 June 2025 (Monday).

Sarojini says that to prevent cervical cancer, the patient should get an HPV vaccine administered. The Cervavac vaccine is a vaccine to prevent cervical cancer from a young age. It is India’s first gender-neutral and indigenous HPV vaccine.

The retired medical officer has arranged a camp to administer a second dose of the vaccine to the girl children of city journalists on Monday. The vaccination camp was jointly set up with the cooperation of both the Chaitanya Sravanthi Voluntary Organization and the AP Working Journalists Federation. Sarojini assured that there would be no side effects after getting the vaccine and emphasized that the vaccine is the only way to prevent cervical cancer. The cervical vaccination medical camp held in Vizag will help spread awareness about the dangers and ways to prevent cervical cancer.

