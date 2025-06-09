The week has begun, and it is time for your dose of entertainment. There is a range of genres scheduled for release this week. Starting from an informative documentary like Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, slice-of-life movie like Padakkalam, and suspense-riddled Subham, there is something for every streamer. Here are all the new OTT releases scheduled for this week!

Padakkalam

A group of four nerdy friends find themselves in a shocking adventure when they discover that their new professor has turned their academic world upside down.

This entertaining comedy is a must-watch if you love comics!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 10th

TITAN: The OceanGate Disaster

Titan was one of OceanGate’s tourist submersible which implored in 2023 on a deep-sea exploration of the Titanic, instantly killing the five passengers abode. This gripping documentary will go into the details before the dive took place, and explore how expert advice was ignored for a hefty and fatal price tag towards deep sea tourism.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 10th

The Traitors

This reality show has twenty participants and four hidden traitors, working their way up and survive the game. All of this is to be done while playing competitive games and adding money to the grand prize. Hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar and some famous internet personalities participating, this reality show promises unlimited drama and entertainment.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: June 12th

FUBAR Season 2

Luke and Emma make peace with the fact they both are CIA operatives. The team’s identities have been compromised, prompting them to live in the same house, which proves to be chaotic in the least. While they are assigned to various operations together, the father-daughter duo must work together against a familiar foe to ensure peace.

The new season is bigger and better, with more laughter and action-packed sequences, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 12th

Subham

Set in the early 2000s, in coastal Bheemili in an undivided Andhra Pradesh, people live their lives in a mundane way. As the clock strikes 9 pm, the women in the neighborhood dive into the soap drama, Janma Janmala Bandham. Their behaviour grows increasingly peculiar, revealing that something otherworldly haunts them, which becomes a chilling and unsettling experience for the men.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 13th

Echo Valley

On a rainy night, Kate’s daughter, Claire comes knocking on her mother’s stable farm, Echo Valley. What Kate finds is her daughter who is shivering, wet, and covered in blood. After confessing to a crime, Kate takes a stand for her daughter and covers the incident up. But when people from Claire’s unknown life start lurking around the farm, Kate has to risk everything she has to protect her daughter.

Starring an impressive cast of Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, this nail-biting thriller should be on your watchlist for an entertaining binge!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: June 13th

Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu is turning over a new leaf. Leaving behind a life of violence, he has decided to work exclusively for the Oberois. But can Rana stay on the lane of non-violence? Find out in the new season, coming this week!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 13th

Our Movie

Deciding to break his five-year hiatus from movie direction, Lee Je-ha begins searching for his female lead. The script of his new movie deals with someone who has limited time to live and a romance story. Meanwhile, Lee Da-eum, an aspiring actress is suffering a rare illness which she keeps a secret from the world. The fates of these two people entwine as they explore the possibility of love.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 13th

With these new OTT releases, you can pick a favourite and start streaming it! Each of these OTT releases have exciting storylines, star-studded casts, making them a perfect watch. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on your couch, and start streaming these entertaining flicks!

