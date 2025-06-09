Visakhapatnam has seen a rollercoaster of weather conditions the last few days. While southwest monsoon brought summer showers and welcome respite, the Vizag-esque humid heat is back to keep our backs sweaty. In such trying times, nothing hits the spot like a sweet, cool ice cream sundae. From rich chocolatey creations to fruit-infused delights, here are eight ice cream sundaes in Visakhapatnam that’ll melt in your mouth this summer!

1. Pineapple Sundae at Giani Ice Cream

Refreshing, tangy, and perfectly sweet, this tropical treat is ideal if you’re looking for something fruity rather than heavy. Giani’s Pineapple Sundae brings together luscious pineapple ice cream with juicy fruit chunks and syrupy goodness.

2. Chocolate Brownie Sundae at Jack Frost

Jack Frost takes the classic chocolate and brownie combo to the next level. Their bestselling sundae, this dessert has warm, gooey brownie pieces layered with creamy chocolate ice cream, all topped with a generous drizzle of fudge sauce. Irresistible, right?

3. The Biscoff Melody Sundae at Dumont Creamery

The Biscoff Melody is an irresistible blend of Biscoff and chocolate ice creams, interspersed with chunks of freshly baked brownie and finished off with swirls of caramel sauce and crushed Biscoff biscuits.

4. Death By Chocolate Sundae or Alphonso Mango Malai Sundae at Cream Stone

Can’t decide between chocolate and fruit? Cream Stone offers two showstoppers: the decadent Death by Chocolate, perfect for chocoholics, and the seasonal Alphonso Mango Malai, a creamy, mango-rich sundae that captures summer in a cup, a must-try right now!

5. Gudbud at Iceberg Organic Ice Creams

A beloved Mangalorean classic, Gudbud is a chaotic, colorful delight. It layers multiple flavours of ice cream with fruits, jelly, nuts, syrup, and tutti frutti, creating an explosion of textures. Also worth trying here: the almond fudge sundae.

6. Crunchy Cashew Sundae at Sundae Everyday Ice Creams

Nut lovers, take note of this simple and comforting delicacy. This sundae features crunchy cashew pieces that perfectly complement the smooth creaminess of the ice cream.

7. Lighthouse Tower Sundae at Waltair Kitchen

Waltair Kitchen brings its own twist to the sundae world with the Lighthouse Tower, a towering dessert that’s as much a visual treat as it is a sugary one. The dish has layers of ice cream, sauces, and toppings stacked high for drama and delight.

8. Choco Lava Cake Sundae (Vanilla) at Baskin Robbins

The contrast of warm chocolate lava cake and cold vanilla ice cream never gets old. Baskin Robbins nails the balance, with the molten center of the cake oozing into each creamy spoonful of ice cream.