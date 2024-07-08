Every Vizagite has memories of sweet boxes from these sweet shops lying around their houses. From visitors to grandparents lovingly getting a box of sweets for their grandkids, these sweet shops in Vizag were every Vizagite’s go-to destinations for some sugary goodness:

Chandu Sweets

Established in 1963, Chandu Sweets was and still is one of the most popular sweet shops in Vizag. Serving delectable Kalakand and a variety of other Ghee, Dry Fruit, and Milk sweets for several decades now, Chandu Sweets has always been a favourite of Vizagites of the older generation.

Sri Siva Rama Sweets

Located in the busy streets of Jagadamba, Sri Siva Rama Sweets is popular for its scrumptious samosas and creamy Milk Cake. They offer a wide array of sweets, appealing to young and old alike. Be sure to try their Dry Fruit Halwa and Rasmalai!

Sarvani Sweets

Initially opened in Seethammadhara in 1996, Sarvani Sweets eventually spread its charm all across Vizag with over 10 branches. Offering an endless variety of mouth-watering sweets, savoury snacks, cakes, and quick bites, Sarvani Sweets quickly became a household name in Vizag.

Bezawada Home Foods

Established in 1990, Bezawada Home Foods is one of the top contenders in the category of sweet shops in Vizag. This store, beloved by generations of Vizagites, offers a wide selection of sweets and savoury snacks, with its Kaja and Bobbatu being crowd favourites. They have recently expanded to include bakery goods in their menu as well.

Abhiruchi Sweets

Serving traditional sweets since 1996, Abhiruchi Sweets is among the oldest and most popular sweet shops in Vizag. With multiple outlets across the city, Abhiruchi offers an extensive variety of sweets, ranging from Kaja and Laddoos to Barfis. They also have a range of savoury snacks, striking a good balance!

No good celebration is complete without a table lined with boxes of irresistible sweets and savoury snacks. Get your fix from Vizag’s oldest and most popular sweet shops to make your next celebration sweeter and more special!

