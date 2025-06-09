For many of us, the idea of studying abroad has long been wrapped in fascination. Stories of a cousin pursuing higher studies in London or an aunt working in the US spark that sense of curiosity and ambition.

Whether it’s the call of new cultural experiences, access to high-quality education, or broader career opportunities, the dream of studying in a foreign land is one shared by countless students. But between that dream and reality lies a maze of challenges: complex applications, visa processes, financial planning, and more that can be deterring. In Visakhapatnam, Skylark Overseas Education Consultants is a firm that is working tirelessly to ease this burden and help aspiring students find their way to their dream university abroad!

About Skylark Overseas Education Private Limited

Founded on the belief that the right guidance can unlock life-changing opportunities, Skylark Overseas Education was established to help students make informed decisions about their educational journey. “Students can lose out on opportunities when they lack proper guidance. Our goal is to bridge that gap with the right information and direction,” says Dr. Saritha Raj Kuchipudi, General Manager of Skylark Overseas Education (Pvt Ltd) and a Doctoral scholar in Electronics & Communications Engineering with over 2 decades of experience in teaching and mentoring students.

Established by their late father, Prof (Late) K Solomon Raju, an academician and visionary in the year 2002, this organization is led by her brother Dr Satish Raj Kuchipudi (a US alumnus with double Master’s degrees in Chemical Engineering and Computer Science, followed by an MBA and a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering).

“He was surprised to see many students making misinformed decisions depriving themselves of academic and scholarship opportunities. As he himself has first-hand experience of the entire admission to the visa process, he decided to share his knowledge,” explains Saritha. In fact, Skylark has remained loyal to this mission for the last two decades! With over 23 years of experience under their belt, the consultancy has mentored and helped over 15,000 students successfully carve out their overseas careers.

From the USA to Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and more, Skylark Overseas Education is associated with more than 30 countries and 750 universities worldwide, ensuring that students who come to them have a vast pick of institutions suited to their preferences and qualifications.

From the first spark of ambition to the final day on campus, Skylark is with the student every step of the way. Their expertise covers:

Course and Country Selection

Test Preparation for GRE, GMAT, SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, Duolingo, etc

Application and Admission Support

Loan and Scholarship Assistance

Visa Guidance and Mock Interviews

Post-Visa Guidance and Pre-Arrival Support

Internships and Employment Guidance

Immigration Advise

They cater to study abroad programs at all levels including undergraduate (Bachelors, MBBS/MD), post-graduate (MS/MBA, etc), and doctoral (D.Litt, Ph.D, etc) degrees in a wide range of academic disciplines.

Study Medicine Abroad with Skylark!

Recognising the increasing demand for medical education overseas, Skylark Overseas Education Consultants in Visakhapatnam has recently launched a vertical for medical aspirants. This new facility offers support for students seeking to pursue MBBS, MD, and related degrees abroad. Partnering with globally accredited medical universities, Skylark offers several key benefits:

Clinical training at top hospitals in the USA, UK, and Canada

Global clinical rotations, boosting hands-on experience and international exposure

In-built coaching for licensing exams like USMLE, PLAB, and NEXT

Flexible and multi-country study options

Programs recognized by WHO, NMC, ECFMG, GMC, and CAAM-HP

Affordable tuition, starting from USD $6,000 per year

No NEET or entrance exams required

Admission with or without IELTS

These perks make it easier for Indian students to gain a global medical degree without unnecessary hurdles.

Moreover, Skylark’s services cover every step of the journey including assistance with admissions, personalized profile building, scholarship and loan support, financial planning, visa guidance, university and program matching, pre-departure preparation, and post-arrival support.

To be eligible to study abroad with them, students need only have completed 12th grade (State or Central Board).

Why Choose Skylark?

In a crowded field of overseas education consultancies, Skylark Overseas Education stands out with a track record built on credibility, personalised support, and strong university relationships. Unlike many consultants who act as mere application facilitators, Skylark has cultivated direct partnerships with universities, which reduces the chances of rejection, even for students with average academic profiles. Their 24 x 7 support goes beyond expectations as they enjoy the support of a strong alumni of their students who are connected with them even after 20+ years.

These long-standing partnerships give Skylark students access to several advantages:

Faster application processing

Profile-based university and course recommendations

Opportunities to revise and refine incomplete applications

Exclusive merit and need-based scholarship options

Mentoring for new incoming students



“We strongly advocate for our students,” says Dr. Saritha Raj Kuchipudi, the General Manager. “That’s why universities take a second look. Our credibility matters!”

With over two decades of experience, Skylark has earned the trust of families across Visakhapatnam and beyond, becoming a respected name in the field.

Whether you’re chasing an Ivy League education, an affordable medical degree, or simply the chance to broaden your horizons through a study abroad experience, Skylark Overseas Education has the resources, guidance, and success rate that can get you there!

You can contact Skylark Overseas Education Consultants in Visakhapatnam over call or on WhatsApp at +91-8523091337 or +91-9908264883, or visit their website at www.skylark-infobase.com. Their office is located on the 5th floor of Vinayagar Heights on Waltair Uplands Main Road, Asilmetta.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.