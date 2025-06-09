Visakhapatnam City Police announced a new mobile app named ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence Sustainable Traffic Management) to address the growing traffic issues in the city.

The Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, V Anitha, officially launched the app in the presence of the city police department. ASTraM aims to provide real-time traffic updates and improve the overall efficiency of traffic management through the integration of data and technology.

The application collects live traffic information from sources like Google Maps and similar platforms and automatically sends alerts every 15 minutes to traffic personnel through Telegram.

These alerts include updates on traffic congestion, accidents, and diversions, enabling faster and more accurate responses. Officers can also use the app to report incidents, check violation and fine details, plan routes, and mark their attendance.

Additionally, the app features a calendar with schedules for national and state-level events that might impact traffic flow, helping officers plan ahead.

With Visakhapatnam frequently hosting large-scale public events, processions, and VIP movements, the city has witnessed rising congestion and traffic complications in recent years. The introduction of ASTraM is seen as a major step toward addressing these challenges by equipping police with smarter tools.

Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi said that traffic personnel will undergo a week-long training program on the app, and full-scale implementation is expected within the next three months. He added that ASTraM will play a key role in enabling proactive traffic regulation, easing road congestion, and ensuring quicker response to real-time situations on the ground.

A similar app developed by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), also named ASTraM, has received positive feedback from residents, prompting optimism among Visakhapatnam authorities. A fully functional app will likely be available within the next three months.

