After an eight-month halt due to a legal stay, the ambitious Rs 500 crore redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station is set to commence soon. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat announced that railway authorities have received the go-ahead to restart the project, which is now expected to be completed within 18 to 21 months. One of the major upgrades at Visakhapatnam Railway Station includes the addition of six new railway lines, he said.

These enhancements are part of a broader modernization plan under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat initiative, aimed at improving infrastructure and passenger experience across India.

The redevelopment project, which was first initiated with the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Modi on 12 November 2022, was tendered in September of that year and is estimated at Rs 456 crore. It is designed to serve up to 75,000 passengers daily and promises world-class amenities.

Apart from the recently announced addition of six new railway lines, key features at the redeveloped Visakhapatnam Railway Station would include two new platforms on the Gnanapuram side (increasing the total to 10), installation of 32 escalators and 20 lifts, multi-storeyed parking for both cars and two-wheelers, and a streamlined unidirectional flow system to effectively separate arriving and departing passengers.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, MP Sribharat also shared that the Union government has appointed a General Manager for the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone. The official is expected to assume charge shortly, which, according to Sribharat, will boost progress not only at the SCoR headquarters but also for several pending railway initiatives in the region. A gazette notification formalizing this appointment may also be issued soon.

On a related note, he provided updates on the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, stating that it is currently in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) phase. A call for detailed design bids has been issued, drawing interest from about 20 design consultants.

